'Such a wonderful man:' Remembering Lake County Sheriff Gary Borders

TAVARES — You don’t often hear “humble,” and “gentle,” and “do anything for anybody,” used to describe elected officials, especially when the person held the most powerful position in the county.

But these are the types of words people are uttering as they remember former Lake County Sheriff Gary Borders, who died Tuesday of cancer. He was 61 years old.

“He led with humility,” said Bob McKee, the former county tax collector.

“I don’t think I ever heard him say a bad word about anybody,” said McKee, including those who criticized him, which comes with the territory. “And you have to remember the difficult time he became sheriff.”

Taking the helm after tragedy

Borders was appointed to the job by the governor when Chris Daniels was killed in a shocking, freak accident during a charity school bus race in Volusia County in 2006.

Daniels had become sheriff when Sheriff George Knupp was forced to resign in 2004 during a grand jury investigation into the use of cars in the department.

Borders came to Lake County from Osceola in the 1980s where he ran the jail. He assumed the same job at the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

He took reporters’ hard questions in 1993 when two prisoners discovered the only window in the new $23.5 million jail that wasn’t barred or shatter-proof and took off in a brief bid for freedom.

Former Lake County Sheriff Gary Borders talks about the arrests of 100 persons, made by a joint a sting operation with Polk County Sheriff's Office, during a press conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2015 at the Institute of Public Safety in Tavares.

He also stood by his people in a deputy-involved shooting of a man when law enforcement went to the wrong door at an apartment complex, did not announce that they were law enforcement officers, and the resident came out holding a gun.

The deputy was in fear for his life, Borders said.

“The door flung open – and that’s the deputy’s words – and there was a gun pointed in his face,” he said at the time.

The deputy was cleared of any wrongdoing in the man’s death, and the sheriff’s office won a lawsuit in the case.

More in recent law enforcement news: Lake County Sheriff's Office swears in 14 new deputies, largest group in Grinnell's tenure

Story continues

Salute: Lake County Sheriff got professional start as a Marine

'More than a boss'

After his death on Tuesday, many people commented on his influence.

“He touched many lives during his years of service, the impact of which will not soon be forgotten,” current Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said in a statement.

Borders was sheriff from 2006 to 2017 and Grinnell won the election to succeed him.

“It was an honor and privilege to work under Sheriff Borders as his chief deputy,” Grinnell told the Commercial. “We made a great team, as he was a late-night person, and I am an early riser. He was more than a boss; he was a great friend and mentor. Lake County is a better and safer place today because of his dedicated service.”

Peyton Grinnell is sworn in as Lake County Sheriff by Gary Borders at Leesburg High School on Tuesday, Jan. 03, 2017 in Leesburg.

It wasn’t just law enforcement officers who were impressed.

Nan Cobb and her husband, Jerry, had always supported the sheriff’s office, and held special events for the department at their tractor dealership.

“He saw something in me I didn’t see in myself,” said Cobb, who was Borders’ campaign treasurer when he ran for office in 2008 and 2012. “I knew nothing about politics."

Later, Cobb became a Eustis city commissioner, and it became a running joke between the two friends.

“'I don’t know whether to thank you or blame you,'” Cobb said she would tell Borders.

'Heartbreaking'

The news Tuesday was hard for Michael Tart, who described Borders as “one of my best friends,” and “like family.”

“He had a big heart, and he would do anything for anybody,” he said.

Former Lake County Sheriff Gary Borders waves to parade goers during an Independence Day parade in Tavares on Saturday, July 4, 2015.

Both Cobb and Tart described Borders as a hard worker. Cobb called him a “workaholic.”

“He never shut it off,” Tart said. “He didn’t have any hobbies. He loved Kentucky, whether it was football, basketball, whatever it was.”

Meanwhile, tributes are pouring in on Facebook.

“Heartbreaking, such a wonderful man,” one woman wrote.

“He is one of the most amazing men I’ve ever met,” another woman said.

Herrell concluded his press release Tuesday by saying, “Prayers for our agency and the community he served are greatly appreciated.”

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Gary Borders: Friends, colleagues reflect on former Lake sheriff's legacy