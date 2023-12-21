'Wonderful and wild': New Flying Pig Parade coming to downtown Gainesville

A new, unique parade will be held in Gainesville for the first time on Dec 30.

When 76-year-old Glenn Terry moved back to Gainesville around four years ago, he aimed to create a parade similar to one he created in 1982: the King Mango Strut parade in Coconut Grove. This year, after putting his plans on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Terry will do just that.

The 2023 Flying Pig Parade route.

The parade, named the Flying Pig Parade, will pay homage to Gainesville’s history (and original name of Hogtown) while making fun of the 2023 year with quirky acts featuring weird Barbies dancing, marching Ron DeSantises, pickleball with real pickles, a clown marching band and more.

“We hope it'll be a multi-cultural, multi-generational, multi-ethnic event,” Terry said. “I've invited all kinds of people and quite a wide range of people have signed up to be in it.”

Nearly 40 groups are expected to participate in the five-block long parade, including bands, floats and even — possibly — a live pig. UF professor Paul Ortiz and his wife, Sheila Payne, who are leaving the school in June, will act as the parade’s grand marshals. Gregg Jones, who is referred to as "Mr. Gainesville." will serve as emcee.

“We're celebrating all that’s wonderful and wild about Gainesville,” Terry said about the parade. “We're bringing people together for an exciting, artistic, creative experience and anytime you bring people together, you build community and you make friends. And that's something I've done in my life — tried to create events that bring the community together.”

Funds for this year’s parade come from art grants, a fundraiser brunch and a GoFundMe page. Terry said it costs around $12,000 to put on a parade of this size.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. after everyone gathers in Bo Diddley Plaza, marching on Southeast First Street from University Avenue to the Hippodrome Theater. The parade will then head east and end up back where it began after a few left turns, ending in around 40 minutes.

“It’s a performance parade where no one’s in a hurry,” Terry said. “I'm telling everyone to don't be in a hurry — to stop and perform, where we want everyone to interact with the crowds.”

A celebration named “Bo’s Birthday Bash” will take place in Bo Diddley Plaza after the parade to celebrate Bo Diddley’s 95th birthday, which happens to be the same day as the parade. There will be a birthday cake and R&B group Showtime will be performing. Terry said he has invited members of Bo Diddley’s family to the bash.

Information about the parade can be found at www.flyingpigparade.org.

Terry believes it will become an annual, iconic event in the city for years to come.

“Our parade works to be different — edgy,” he said. “We work hard to defy audiences' expectations.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: The Flying Pig Gainesville parade