The Wonderful World of Designer Cristina Celestino

Cristina Celestino has a penchant for conjuring worlds in pastel colors with a touch of nature’s wonders: multiplying coral, creatures from both sea and land, and candied fruits. Tinged with irony and a soft femininity, her retro-futuristic stylings and rigid geometries shine through products and spaces overflowing with rich materials like ceramics, marbles, and carpets.

Born in 1980, the Friuli native is now a heavy-hitting regular on the design scene in Milan, where she quickly earned a spot as one of the most delicate and bold voices of design and interiors today.

Rubelli, Fendi, CEDIT, Sergio Rossi…the collaborations and art direction of Cristina Celestino often explore diverse materials and production processes that range from the artisanal to industrial, and from fabrics to chests and large ceramic slabs.

We connect with Cristina by telephone on a morning in mid-March, as the designer is busy at work preparing for new projects to be presented at Milan Design Week 2019.

You’ve recently signed off on the Policroma collection for CEDIT: ceramic cladding intended for interiors. How did that collaboration come about?

I was contacted by them and it was the first time I’ve ever worked with a company on such a large scale, with such an extraordinary capacity for industrial production. The story behind CEDIT is what pushed me to accept the challenge, even though the company of today is vastly different than what it used to be. With designers like Ettore Sottsass and Sergio Asti, they were the first to experiment in the field of ceramic cladding that wasn’t artisanal, but rather something technologically advanced-prints and molds instead of manual decorations.

What was the inspiration for your work with them?

Something between the entrances of Milanese apartments and Carlo Scarpa.

On one hand, your architectural studies in Venice and Carlo Scarpa. On the other, your adopted city, Milan.

Exactly. My design references are always moving between my studies, the world of architecture, the great maestros-especially the work of Carlo Scarpa-and that which I’ve become: my passions connected to the city of Milan, from designing collections to the city itself, and accents from the worlds of fashion and jewelry.

With CEDIT, their technical abilities were crucial in the industrial work with ceramics, which is able to transform the surfaces of ceramics into other materials. I decided to use this to obtain surfaces imitating marble and marmorino.

How did this idea come about?

In the case of the marmorino slabs, the reference comes from the marmorino of Carlo Scarpa, while in the case of the marble, I decided to print those that are starting to disappear-which I chose very carefully. They were all Italian marbles that are beginning to go extinct, but that were used often in the past by the great maestros. We printed, for example, the Rosa Valtoce marble, which was used for the Duomo of Milan and traditional buildings in the city.

My idea was to take advantage of the company’s skill in printing, but also to save these quarries, which are very small. In this way, we’re able to carry on using these prized marbles without having to further damage the natural environment.

The marbles I printed on CEDIT surfaces include Verde Alpi, Rosa Valtoce, Cipollino Ondulato, and the Breccia Capraia.