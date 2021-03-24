Wondering what’s coming to the corner of Blythewood Road and I-77? Here’s what to expect

A Home2Suites hotel is being built at 92 Creech Road off of Blythewood Road and near I-77.

The project will be completed by the end of 2021, according to John M. Campbell Co., the builders for the project. The contracting company is based out of Monroe, North Carolina.

Home2Suites is a Hilton branded hotel and has other locations in Columbia near Fort Jackson, Harbison and at Pickens and Gervais streets in downtown Columbia.

The Home2Suites brand of Hilton hotels focuses on affordability, sustainability and eco-friendly amenities to guests. The hotels do not offer plastic plates and utensils, and instead provide real china to guests.

More than 120 new Home2Suites opened in 2019 across the country, including the 100-room Home2Suites connected to the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Columbia. Only a dozen of the hotels opened in 2020, according to the company’s website.

Columbia and the Midlands are attracting more new hotels due to business travel, Fort Jackson visitors, more tourists, state and federal workers and lobbyists visiting capital city.

The Paragon Hotel Company, based in Anderson, is developing the Home2Suites. The company constructed two new hotels last year and has already completed five hotels in North and South Carolina during 2021, according to the company’s website.