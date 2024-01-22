Wondering when the Florida primary election is? Here are the key election dates to know

And just like that, the 2024 presidential race has started tightening up.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Sunday that he was ending his presidential campaign and endorsing former President Donald Trump nearly a week after Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his campaign.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie pulled out of the race earlier this month, leaving just Trump and former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley to duke it out for the Republican nomination.

With the 2024 presidential race shaping into its final form, it’s time to take a look at key dates for the election.

When is the 2024 Florida primary?

There are several key election dates throughout 2024 that voters need to keep in mind. Florida’s 2024 presidential preference primary election takes place on March 19.

DeSantis ends campaign: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ends presidential campaign, endorses Trump

Presidential preference primary election key dates

Here are important deadlines to know about the presidential preference primary election in 2024:

Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to UOCAVA voters: Feb. 3, 2024

Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to domestic voters: Feb. 8-15

Deadline to register to vote: Feb. 20 (*Feb. 19 is a federal holiday - President’s Day)

Early voting period (mandatory period): March 9 – 16

Deadline to request that ballot be mailed: March 7

Election Day: March 19

Primary election key dates

Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to UOCAVA voters: July 6

Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to domestic voters: July 11 – 18

Deadline to register to vote: July 22

Early voting period (mandatory period): Aug. 10 – 17

Deadline to request that ballot be mailed: Aug. 8

Election Day: Aug. 20

General election key dates

Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to UOCAVA voters: Sept. 21

Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to domestic voters: Sept. 26 – Oct. 3

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 7

Early voting period (mandatory period): Oct. 26 – Nov. 2

Deadline to request that ballot be mailed: Oct. 24

Election Day: Nov. 5

What will be on the Florida ballot in 2024?

Here’s a look at what Florida voters can expect to be on their ballot in 2024. A link at the bottom of this section will take you to where you can find a sample of what a ballot will look like for your area’s specific candidates.

U.S. Senate

U.S. House

State Senate

State House

Special state legislative

State Supreme Court

Intermediate appellate courts

Municipal government

Ballot measures

As of now, there are two statewide ballot measures:

Amendment 1 — Amendment 1 would change school board elections from nonpartisan to partisan starting in the November 2026 general election and for primary elections nominating party candidates for the 2026 election.

Amendment 2 — Amendment 2 would simply establish a constitutional right to hunt and fish.

A supermajority vote of 60% is required to approve both measures.

You can view a sample of your ballot with this tool.

Florida is one of 13 states with a closed primary election

Florida is one of 13 states that have closed primary elections. This means voters must vote for their respective party candidates or nominees for a particular office before casting their final vote later in the general election.

Independent voters who want to participate in the primary election must register with the party they would like to vote for by registration deadline for that primary election. However, independent voters can vote in nonpartisan races such as judicial and school board races, nonpartisan special districts or local referendum questions on the primary election ballot.

Here are the states with closed primary elections.

Delaware

Kansas

Maine

Florida

Kentucky

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Wyoming

Maryland

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Primary election deadlines for Florida voters. What to know