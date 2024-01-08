Wondering who Lauren Boebert might face? These candidates are vying for the 4th District

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, announced her move to Colorado's 4th Congressional District and will now face multiple candidates in the upcoming 2024 primary election.

Boebert stated that her move from the 3rd District was purely strategic to allow for a stronger conservative representation in the U.S. House. Boebert is currently among seven Republican candidates for the June 25, 2024, primary election. There are currently three Democratic candidates vying for their party's nomination, and one Libertarian candidate has filed paperwork to run.

What is a congressional district?

Congressional districts are the areas from which members are elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. The districts and number of seats up for election are based on census population counts. Each congressional district is to be as equal in population to all other congressional districts in a state as practical.

The 4th District makes up a large part of Colorado's plains and farming communities, including Weld, Douglas, Adams, Arapahoe and Elbert counties, among others.

Here is a deeper look into each candidate up for election in the 4th District:

4th District Democratic candidates

Breslin has lived in Colorado since 1978 in 4th District's Douglas and Elbert counties. Her background includes work as a journalist, professor and lawyer. Major campaign promises for Breslin include protecting Eastern Colorado's land, air and water rights. She also wants to fight inflation and unfair tax policies to help strengthen the rural communities within the district.

McCorkle is a retired Marine Corps officer whose platform is that food safety is part of national security. McCorkle's campaign promises revolve around protecting Colorado family farmers against agribusiness monopolies and cleaner farming practices by supporting the Federal Rights to Repair Bill, the Federal Fertilizer and Equipment Subsidies Assistance Program, and the Family Farm and Rancher’s Legacy Protection Act.

On Jan. 2, McCorkle was arrested for violating a protection order. The Coloradoan requested information on the circumstances of the protection order, including who filed it, but information was not released due to the ongoing nature of the case.

McCorkle did not respond to the Coloradoan's request for a statement on his arrest.

Padora's professional experience includes a degree in environmental science, work as a manufacturing engineer and experience as an addiction-recovery advocate. Padora's platform is to help rebuild trust within the rural communities and to draft and vote for policies that help do so. His campaign promises include advocating for lower taxes for working families, overhauling for-profit health care and climate change mitigation through major investments in green energy.

4th District Republican candidates

Bailey started her professional career as a small business owner for a hair salon in Douglas County and more recently worked as a confidential assistant under former President Donald Trump's administration. Bailey's platform beliefs include limited federal government and energy independence across a free market economy.

Boebert served two terms representing the 3rd Congressional District. Her focus on this campaign includes decreasing inflation, increasing veteran services, funding police, increasing border security, urging parent-controlled curriculums in schools, supporting gun ownership, supporting natural and renewable resources, fixing infrastructure, supporting bills that are anti-abortion and increasing water storage abilities in rural communities.

Flora's claim to fame was as a radio host of The Deborah Flora Show for the 710 KNUS radio station. Flora's campaign promises include advocating for a limited government, anti-abortion measures, Second Amendment measures, supporting Colorado's production of oil and natural gas, opposing the Green New Deal, supporting governmental budget transparency, advocating for increased border security and supporting small businesses starting out.

Richard Holtorf is a former U.S. Army colonel, a rancher and current Colorado District 63 representative. His political agenda regards increasing border control, protecting water rights and advocating for Colorado farmers.

Fort Collins native Trent Leisy previously served in the U.S. Navy and currently owns Windsor-based agriculture company Northern Colorado Seeds. Leisy also previously ran for a seat on the Weld RE-4 school board, although he was not elected. His campaign promises include securing border control, ending child trafficking and encouraging parental input in education.

Schreiber previously served in the U.S. Army. Schreiber told the Coloradoan that he does not yet have a campaign website and referred the Coloradoan to a social media account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in the meantime. He said that account is run by his wife, Mary.

He told the Coloradoan that if elected, he pledges to "defund and dismantle the FBI, ATF, IRS and the Brady bill" and that he planned to donate his salary to some kind of charity or good cause.

Schreiber is facing multiple charges including stalking and attempting to influence a public servant, both felonies. His ability to run for a political office is undetermined until those court cases work their way through the judicial process.

"As far as my charges are concerned, I'm not worried about them one bit," Schreiber said.

The Coloradoan has requested arrest documents and additional information from law enforcement.

Sonnenberg has previously worked as a cattle rancher, served on the Colorado Farm Bureau Board of Directors, was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives and was elected to the Colorado State Senate, where he served as chairman of the Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Energy Committee and vice chair of the Military and Veterans Affairs. Sonnenberg's objectives if he is elected are to combat inflation, increase border protection, increase oil and gas production in the state, protect TABOR funds, end Colorado's current abortion rights, ensure Second Amendment rights and parental control in schools.

4th District Libertarian party candidates

Douglas Mangeris

Mangeris is a Loveland resident. He filed paperwork to run for the seat as a Libertarian, although he does not have a campaign website, social media page or any public political agendas for his campaign as of now.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

