Wondering why your street didn't get snowplowed? Our guide to snow removal in Delaware.

Maybe you’re waiting for snowplows to finally reach your neighborhood during a snowstorm. Or perhaps you’re wondering why the roads weren’t pre-treated.

Whatever the case may be, it's important to remember that the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) follows specific protocol for salting areas throughout Delaware and removing snow on major and minor roadways.

Whether you’re wondering why your development doesn’t get plowed or when snowplows are sent out, here’s everything you need to know about snow removal in Delaware, according to DelDOT.

How is snow removal funded and managed in Delaware?

Motorists navigate snow covered roads Monday night in New Castle County

Every winter season and the accompanying storms are different, but DelDOT budgets $10 million for snow removal each fiscal year. The amount actually spent varies based on that year’s weather events.

How many roads does DelDOT plow?

About 10 inches of snow has fallen in Rehoboth and Dewey Beach as winds continue to blow it around with white out conditions. City and Deldot crews are trying to keep up with the plowing as roads are covered quickly. Most people have stayed home with a few wandering out. Jan. 29, 2022.

DelDOT has more than 400 pieces of snow removal equipment statewide, including loaders, snowplows and motor graders, that maintain nearly 14,000 miles of roadway across the state.

DelDOT also uses contractors, such as large roadway contractors, local farmers and landscaping companies, to assist with snow removal during major events.

Due to the additional cost of hiring contractors, DelDOT balances the use of extra manpower with the existing capabilities of in-house efforts and equipment already paid for by taxpayers.

Passable or cleared roads

Motorists drive on U.S. 13 near New Castle as snow falls on Friday January 19, 2024.

During snow events, you might hear roads described as “passable” or “cleared.”

“Cleared” roads are those that are almost entirely free of snow or ice. They might still have spots of ice or snow that have re-formed but are otherwise unobstructed and capable of “supporting normal traffic speeds,” according to DelDOT.

“Passable” roads are those that can be driven upon by most cars, but the road could still be covered with snow and ice. Turn lanes, crossovers and shoulders of these roads are likely not plowed.

If drivers move very slowly and carefully, passable roads can be traveled on.

How does DelDOT decide when to pre-treat roads?

A Delaware Department of Transportation snowplow drives down Route 141 N during a snow storm Friday.

DelDOT aims to pre-treat primary roads with brine – a salt and water mixture – before snow or ice has a chance to accumulate.

This causes the initial coating of snow and ice to melt and slows down, or possibly stops, the accumulation of ice and snow on roads. Brine also serves as a bond breaker, which helps to clear the road.

Brine has the same melting characteristics of solid rock salt but adheres to roads better and will not be blown away by high traffic or winds. If brine is used, four times less salt is needed to prevent ice from accumulating on the roads, making it more cost effective.

Marlon Rochester use a snowplow to clean the sidewalk on West 8th Street Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in downtown Wilmington.

As snow begins to fall and accumulate, and throughout a snow event, road salt is then used to aid melting.

During inclement weather, DelDOT does not use sand on roadways unless there is a specific need. Similarly, DelDOT does not routinely use snow fences due to the various costs and challenges associated with their use.

Several factors determine whether DelDOT pre-treats roads before a storm or not:

If pavement temperatures are forecast to be above freezing, DelDOT may decide not to use brine.

DelDOT will not use brine on roads if the precipitation is predicted to begin as rain, as this will wash the bring off the roads and render it ineffective.

If DelDOT has brined or salted roadways in the previous days and conditions have been dry, further pre-treatment may be deemed unnecessary due to residual salt on the roadways.

Depending on the forecast storm severity, pavement temperatures and air temperatures, DelDOT sometimes opts to begin pre-treating roads as early as three days before inclement weather arrives.

When does DelDOT start plowing?

DelDOT snowplows work their way east along Rt. 14 near Milford in this file photo.

Snowplows are not sent out based on the amount of snow on the roads, the agency said.

The decision to begin snowplowing is made based on a variety of “predictive and observed factors,” including weather forecasts, resources required for the situation, pre-treatment efforts and field reports of changing weather conditions in different areas.

DelDOT engineers in each county and the agency’s director of maintenance and operations consult with one another to determine where and when snowplows should be deployed around Delaware.

When will snowplows come to my area?

Snow falls in Old New Castle on Friday January 19, 2024. Parts of central and northern Delaware could see up to five inches of snow today due to a winter storm moving through the area.

DelDOT assigns priority levels to each road based on the population density in the surrounding areas, how much traffic a road typically carries and how crucial it is to the functioning of the overall road system.

This information can be tracked on the DelDOT Gateway, which categorizes roads as either primary, secondary or local roads.

Primary roads, also known as expressways and/or arterial routes, are multi-lane highways and some two-lane roads designed to carry heavy traffic volumes between major destinations. All public transit routes in Delaware are considered primary routes, too. Examples include:

New Castle County: Interstate 95, state Route 1, Route 13 and Route 40.

Kent County: state Route 1 and Route 13.

Sussex County: state Route 1, Route 13 and Route 404.

A snowplow driver clears a path in front of the Bayhealth Emergency Center on Carter Road in Smyrna Jan. 3, 2022.

Secondary roads, also known as collector routes, are roads that have less traffic than primary roads but are the main feeder routes to the primary roads. Examples include:

New Castle County: Route 9, from Odessa to Bear, Route 71 and Red Lion Road.

Kent County: Hazlettville Road.

Sussex County: Cave Neck Road, Route 24 and John Williams Highway.

Local roads are those used to travel to and from less densely populated residential or agricultural areas, primarily by those who live along them. These roads frequently have three-number designations.

DelDOT cannot plow driveways unless requested to do so by emergency officials. To prevent your driveway from being plowed in, the Missouri Department of Transportation has a YouTube video filled with tips.

The Delaware Memorial Bridge and Interstate 295 approaching from Route 13 are under the jurisdiction of the Delaware River and Bay Authority when it comes to treatment and snow removal operations. DelDOT only treats and plows the section of I-295 from the I-95 split to Route 13.

To keep track of local snowplows and estimate when one might visit your area, you can use DelDOT’s snowplow tracker.

Why doesn’t DelDOT plow my street?

DelDOT does not plow roads and streets that are in privately maintained subdivisions or are maintained by towns or cities.

Does DelDOT plow subdivisions?

Drivers maneuver a messy commute along Kirkwood Highway after a snowstorm dropped close to 3 inches since yesterday in Wilmington, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

DelDOT does not plow snow in privately owned subdivisions and does not plow roads within subdivisions unless they are not included in the Snow Removal Reimbursement Program and snow accumulations are greater than 4 inches or 6 inches, depending on location.

Snowplows can be seen plowing some roads that are within city or town limits, but only those that are designated state-maintained roads. Communities with state-maintained roads can sign up to be part of the Snow Removal Reimbursement Program, which reimburses communities for a major portion of the cost to hire a private contractor for snow removal.

Why is snow still drifting onto roadways and ice still forming?

A Delaware Department of Transportation plow clears slush from Glenwood Avenue (Route 300) near Main Street in Smyrna Jan. 19 at about 7:45 a.m.

When temperatures drop below 20 degrees or when snow is rapidly accumulating, snow-melting materials are less effective and plowing becomes the primary method of keeping roads passable.

Despite busy intersections and trouble spots often repeatedly being attended to, traffic moving back and forth through the area can pack the snow and ice onto the road, making it more difficult to remove.

Roadds that freeze and refreeze or snow that falls and drifts can be extremely difficult obstacles to overcome, said DelDOT.

How can residents and businesses assist with snow removal?

Dawn Ferguson clears the snow off her car on Friday January 19, 2024.

DelDOT sees preparation as the best way to tackle snow removal.

Families should stock up on needed items ahead of a storm’s arrival and make necessary arrangements with family, friends and employers to stay off the roads during inclement weather.

This lessens the chance of road accidents, as the roads are clear and experience less traffic, and minimizes the need for emergency responders or makes it easier for them to travel in emergency situations.

DelDOT teams can operate more efficiently and safely when roads are not packed during snow events.

Driving safely around snowplows

In Smyrna, Route 13 at Glenwood Avenue (Route 300) was wet but clear Jan. 19 at about 7:40 a.m., looking north toward Valero and McDonald's.

If you encounter a snowplow while driving, DelDOT offers the following tips to avoid an accident:

Plow drivers have limited visibility. Do not assume they can see your car.

Do not crowd plows. Stay at least five car lengths behind a snowplow.

Be patient and slow down. Plows are large vehicles and move slower than posted speeds when plowing.

How to find information about current road conditions

Market Street Plaza in Smyrna looking south toward the post office and town hall is snow-covered Jan. 19 at about 7:50 a.m.

To find out the latest on road conditions and closures, www.deldot.gov has updates and allows user to view more than 100 traffic cameras around the state for real-time information. DelDOT is also the only state in the country with its own radio station that provides 24/7 reports on road conditions. You can tune int at 1380 AM and 98.5 FM WTMC.

Who to call during an emergency in the snow

Victor Crews pushes his cart across the snow-covered parking lot at Acme supermarket in the Smyrna Mart shopping center on Glenwood Avenue Jan. 19 at about 7:30 a.m., when nearly 1.5 inches of snow had fallen.

If the state has driving restrictions in place, which includes three levels of limited driving capabilities during inclement weather, or if someone is experiencing an emergency situation but is snowd in, the state has resources to help.

For any life-threatening emergencies, call 911.

For nonlife-threatening injuries where you may need to travel by car, you can request assistance by calling your county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which is only available in extreme weather conditions, DelDOT notes.

New Castle County EOC can be reached at (302) 395-2700.

Wilmington EOC can be reached at (302) 576-3914.

Kent County EOC can be reached at (302) 735-3474.

Sussex County EOC can be reached at (302) 855-7801.

Immediate assistance may not be guaranteed depending on the severity of a storm, so DelDOT recommends keeping an emergency travel kit in your car.

Emergency kits should include items like flashlights with extra batteries, a first-aid kit with a pocket knife, blankets and winter gear, sand or cat litter, water and nonperishable snacks, a can opener and a small shovel.

Did a snowplow damage your property?

Visitors practice sledding in the near 3 inches of snow dropped in Rockwood Park since yesterday in Wilmington, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Although DelDOT takes precautions to minimize or prevent damage to public and private property during any snow removal efforts, sometimes accidents happen.

If your property, like a mailbox or vehicle, is damaged by a snowplow, call the Delaware Insurance Coverage Office at (877) 277-4185 or email them at InsCov@state.de.us.

Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Will a snow plow truck visit my street? A Delaware snow removal guide