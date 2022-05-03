Wondermind Taps Camila Cabello for May Cover

Wondermind, the mental fitness ecosystem created by Selena Gomez, Daniella Pierson and Mandy Teefey revealed Camila Cabello to be its May cover star.

In the special mental health awareness month issue, Gomez interviews Cabello about her struggle with mental health and tackling anxiety. During the candid conversation between friends Cabello dives into her thoughts on the misconceptions around mental health, saying “I think the best mental health advice I’ve ever received is that faking or pretending [that I’m OK] is the worst thing for my mental health.”

Gomez herself has been open about her own mental health journey in recent years.

Aligning with the company’s larger mission to destigmatize and democratize mental health, Wondermind aims to normalize the conversation around mental health journeys through special interviews with some of the biggest names in the world. Cabello and Gomez also discuss what anxiety has felt like for them, the struggles they have faced because of it and the work that she has done to overcome those ongoing challenges including therapy and medication.

“The stigma around saying that you need help is something that frustrates me because sometimes people can be like, ‘no, I don’t need that, I just need free time,’ or whatever,” said Cabello. “Obviously that’s valid, but just because you’re in therapy doesn’t mean something is more wrong with you than other people. We all have things that we could work on, we all have tools that we could learn, and it doesn’t mean that you’re ‘crazy’ or ill. What if you are just trying to work through the stuff that makes you suffer? Don’t we all want that?”

Wondermind shares daily mental fitness knowledge with its growing community of members to help them along their mental health journey. Members have access to knowledge and exercises from the leading psychology experts, daily guided and editorialized content, storytelling as well as access to buy physical tools.

