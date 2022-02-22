Wondery Hires Jeanine Percival Wright as Latest Podcast Executive

Wondery has tapped Jeanine Percival Wright to become the podcast company’s general manager of operations and commercial.

Wright was most recently the chief financial officer and svp of strategy and operations at AdsWizz, the audio ad tech subsidiary of SiriusXM. At Wondery, Wright — reporting up to CEO Jen Sargent — will oversee revenue, licensing, partnerships, operations and new market expansion. ​​

“Jeanine is a true trailblazer who possesses a deep desire to innovate. She brings a wealth of expertise and experience in transforming businesses to meet their greatest potential, and I am thrilled to welcome her to the Wondery leadership team,” Sargent said in a statement.

At the Amazon-owned podcast company, Wright will also work closely with Sargent to grow Wondery’s global growth as Amazon Music increases its focus on podcasting. Recent deals include ad licensing pacts and exclusive one-week windowing with NPR’s How I Built This; Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark’s My Favorite Murder; and Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes’ SmartLess.

“Wondery has been at the forefront of the podcast industry for quite some time, and I am excited to join this team of exceptional leaders as we work to grow the business exponentially,” Wright said.

