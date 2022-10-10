Wondery podcast's second season takes on 1984 disappearance, murder of Jonelle Matthews

With the retrial of the man accused of kidnapping and killing Jonelle Matthews in full swing in Weld County, the case of the 12-year-old's 1984 disappearance will be getting more national attention later this month.

The case of Jonelle Matthews — who vanished on Dec. 20, 1984, from her family's Greeley home — is the center of the second season of Wondery's "Suspect," podcast.

"Suspect: Vanished in the Snow," premieres Oct. 17, with six weekly episodes that attempt to unfurl the decades-old mystery and the alleged involvement of Steve Pankey, the former Greeley used car salesman who's retrial in the case started last week.

This new season of "Suspect," hosted by former CNN investigative reporter Ashley Fantz, includes recorded testimony from Pankey's first trial, which ended in a hung jury and mistrial last fall. It also includes interviews with Jonelle's childhood friends, her biological mother, her older adoptive sister, former Greeley detectives and two jurors from Pankey's 2021 trial.

In its first season, "Suspect," took on the unsolved murder of Arpana Jinaga, a 24-year-old software engineer who was found dead in her Redmond, Washington, apartment following a 2008 Halloween party.

