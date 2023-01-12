Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad (KLSE:WONG) Has Fared Decently But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead For The Stock?

Most readers would already know that Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:WONG) stock increased by 9.5% over the past three months. However, the company's financials look a bit inconsistent and market outcomes are ultimately driven by long-term fundamentals, meaning that the stock could head in either direction. Specifically, we decided to study Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad is:

3.9% = RM3.3m ÷ RM84m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.9% ROE

As you can see, Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 12%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 10% seen by Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

However, when we compared Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 9.3% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 29% (that is, a retention ratio of 71%), the fact that Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of five years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

