Wong Fong Industries (Catalist:1A1) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Wong Fong Industries (Catalist:1A1) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Wong Fong Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = S$1.3m ÷ (S$87m - S$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Wong Fong Industries has an ROCE of 1.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 6.5%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Wong Fong Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Wong Fong Industries' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Wong Fong Industries' ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Wong Fong Industries, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.8% from 8.3% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Wong Fong Industries' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Wong Fong Industries in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 18% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we found 6 warning signs for Wong Fong Industries (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

