Has WONHE Multimedia Commerce Limited (ASX:WMC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly?

Today we’ll look at WONHE Multimedia Commerce Limited (ASX:WMC) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for WONHE Multimedia Commerce:

0.089 = AU$11m ÷ (AU$90m – AU$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, WONHE Multimedia Commerce has an ROCE of 8.9%.

Is WONHE Multimedia Commerce’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, WONHE Multimedia Commerce’s ROCE appears to be around the 8.8% average of the Communications industry. Aside from the industry comparison, WONHE Multimedia Commerce’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

WONHE Multimedia Commerce’s current ROCE of 8.9% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 19%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

ASX:WMC Last Perf January 31st 19

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if WONHE Multimedia Commerce has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How WONHE Multimedia Commerce’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

WONHE Multimedia Commerce has total liabilities of AU$18m and total assets of AU$90m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 20% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.