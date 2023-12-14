Wonka has everything – except an understanding of what made Dahl’s character so brilliant

The new Willy Wonka film is a fine piece of family entertainment. It’s got spectacular visual effects. It’s got joyous songs. And it’s got hilarious turns by Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. There’s just one problem.

Willy Wonka isn’t in it.

Certainly the film contains a character of that name. But, aside from being a flamboyantly dressed chocolatier, he has little in common with the Wonka I remember from Roald Dahl’s books. This Wonka, played by Timothée Chalamet, is kind, generous, innocent and brimming with good intentions.

Dahl’s Wonka, however, isn’t like that. Because, beneath his outward charm and showmanship, he’s a gleefully sadistic psychopath.

In fact, he behaves as if he thinks he’s God: the God of the Old Testament, meting out divine punishment to those he deems to have sinned. Just as God turned Lot’s wife into a pillar of salt, Dahl’s Wonka turns Violet Beauregarde into a giant blueberry.

Bear in mind, too, that Dahl’s Wonka is a rich and powerful middle-aged man, and his victims are mere children. Yet, for the crimes of eating too much food, watching too much TV or chewing too much gum, he’s happy to see them suffer, by having them stretched or shrunk or savaged by squirrels. The ‘accidents’ that befall these children plainly don’t cause him even the slightest distress. In fact, he mocks their parents’ horror.

Gene Wilder as Wonka in the original film version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Alamy

Take, for example, the chapter of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in which greedy Augustus Gloop plunges into the chocolate river and then gets sucked into one of the factory’s enormous pipes. How does Wonka respond?

“He’s laughing his head off!” shrieks Augustus’s mother.

Naturally enough, Mrs Gloop is beside herself, terrified that her son will be turned into chocolate fudge. Wonka, however, assures her that he will never let that happen. After all, “The taste would be terrible. Just imagine it! Augustus-flavoured chocolate-coated Gloop! No one would buy it.”

Do those sound like the words of someone kind, generous, innocent, and brimming with good intentions? Of course not. They’re the words of a stone-cold monster. He may be charming and witty and vivacious. But then, psychopaths often are.

None of this, to be clear, means that I somehow disapprove of Dahl’s Wonka, or think that children shouldn’t read about him. Quite the opposite. It’s this merry malevolence that makes Dahl’s Wonka such a brilliant character. It’s what makes him so distinctive, so dazzling, so hideously unforgettable. Much more interesting than the saccharine sap in this new film.

In the film’s defence, though, it is only a prequel. Chalamet’s Wonka is young. Dahl’s Wonka is middle-aged. So I suppose it’s possible that, in the intervening years, something happens that turns him from soppy youth to dangerous narcissist.

They’ll just have to make another film, to show us what it is.

