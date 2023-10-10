'It won't go in a bad direction:' Sayreville hires auditor to probe borough accounts

SAYREVILLE - Prompted by corruption charges filed against former Sayreville Democratic Chairman Thomas Pollando, the Borough Council has hired a forensic accountant to perform a comprehensive review of the Sayreville Economic and Redevelopment Agency (SERA), but it may not be the only organization under scrutiny.

The Council appointed Mercadien of Princeton to review the activities of SERA for a 10-year period from 2012 to 2022 for a fee not to exceed $25,000.

The investigation may also extend to other municipal boards where Pollando had dealings, including recreation, where he served as president of the Sayreville Athletic Association, Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said.

Councilman Vincent Conti, who is also president of the Sayreville Athletic Association (SAA), said he would be willing to share any information the auditor needs to perform the review. Conti said he has been monitoring the association's books for awhile now, but not as far back as 2012.

"There's something that we can piece together back to that date and I can help with the more recent," he said.

Conti said he did not think the audit should be extended to the Recreation Department, but would wait and see how it develops.

Councilman John Zebrowski disagreed.

"You're talking about a number of years and a lot of access particularly to sports programs, where a lot of taxpayer dollars are spent," Zebrowski said. "I think it makes sense."

Conti said he will speak to the auditor and see how he can help save on the "massive expenditure."

"I'm confident it won't go in a bad direction, despite what happened last year with Pollando," Conti said. "There are checks and balances in place at both the SAA and SERA and I'm expecting the investigation will validate that."

Earlier this year Pollando was indicted on three counts of bribery, acceptance of an unlawful benefit by a public official, official misconduct and pattern of official misconduct, all second-degree offenses, as well as hindering his own apprehension, theft by deception and falsifying public records, third-degree offenses.

The charges stem from an investigation last year in which Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office detectives were conducting electronic surveillance of a business in Sayreville and allegedly observed Pollando accept several thousands of dollars in cash and allegedly heard him claiming that he would attempt to use his political clout to influence an ongoing criminal case.

Pollando is charged with accepting money in exchange for recommending that zoning or municipal codes not be enforced at Club 35 in Sayreville, though he knew the strip club was in violation. He also is charged with giving police false information and theft by deception counts for allegedly using a check drawn on the election fund of former Sayreville Democratic Councilman Damon Enriquez for Pollando's personal use, and falsifying public records by directing an election finance record be falsified.

Shortly after being charged last year Pollando resigned as chairman of the Sayreville Democratic Party, as well as from positions on the Middlesex County Planning Board, the Sayreville Economic and Redevelopment Authority and from his job with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

In late July, Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said that when Pollando was arrested, she immediately called for an investigation, including a financial audit of not just the redevelopment agency where Pollando was a commissioner for a number of years.

"For the protection of our borough, our residents and the projects that are going on, we need to have somebody come in to look at anything he handled or touched or was involved in to make sure it was done on the up and up and appropriately," she said.

