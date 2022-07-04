You Won't Believe How Much Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reportedly Makes Per Instagram Post

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is paid.

Celebrity Net Worth reveals that the wrestler-turned-actor and entrepreneur has a net worth of more than $800 million — and, like many celebrities, part of that net worth comes from how much he gets paid from making sponsored social media posts. What’s most impressive, however, is that this net worth has doubled in less than a year.

It’s no secret that The Rock gets paid quite a handsome sum of money — and that’s because he has a tequila company called Teremana Tequila. He is also one of the top-paid actors in Hollywood today — and one of only four Black men on the list. And he also owns a football league, for which he paid $15 million to own.

But how much does he get paid per Instagram post?

A recent report from HopperHQ revealed that the top-paid Instagram stars aren’t who you think they might be.

“Cristiano Ronaldo scores the top spot in the list for the second year running, earning $2.39m per post, a 49% increase since last year. In second place is Kylie Jenner, jumping from fourth place in 2021, with a 22% increase in her earnings. This year those in the top 10 list are earning on average 27% more per post on the platform, compared to 2021,” read their report, which also discussed the release of their first-ever TikTok Rich List and Pinterest Influence list.

Let’s take a look at how much Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson makes per Instagram post.

How Much Does The Rock Get Paid Per Instagram Post?

According to HopperHQ, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson makes $1,712,000 per sponsored post on Instagram, making him the sixth-highest paid celebrity on the platform. The outlet confirms that as of this writing, he has more than 325 million followers on Instagram.

There’s only one other Black celebrity on that so-called “Instagram Rich” list, and that’s none other than Beyoncé. She comes in at No. 8 on the list, makes $1,392,000 per sponsored post, and has more than 265 million followers on Instagram as of this writing.