You won't believe the nutrients packed into this fruit. It's bananas!

Cue up “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani. (The radio version, of course.)

“B-A-N-A-N-A-S.”

The rhythm and energy of this song may match the excitement some feel for this beloved fruit. People around the globe go bananas, for, well, bananas.

Most people are familiar with the sweet flavor and soft texture of the banana – but some may wonder about its nutritional value – like its upsides, its downsides, and if we can actually eat them every day. We connected with Kara Burnstine, MSRD, LDN, CDCES, Registered Nutritionist and Certified Diabetes Educator at Pritikin Longevity Center to find out everything you need to know about bananas.

What are the three benefits of eating a banana?

Although bananas have many benefits, there are three main nutritional benefits that we want to focus on.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Bananas contain vital nutrients that help with the functioning of many things in our bodies. Burnstine says, “Bananas are packed with essential nutrients like potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, dietary fiber and magnesium.”

Bananas can give you immediate and sustained energy. (That is why bananas are a favorite amongst athletes.) Burnstine explains, “The natural sugars in bananas, including fructose, glucose and sucrose, provide a quick and sustained energy boost, making them a great snack option.”

Bananas can help support heart and gut health because of their potassium and fiber contents. “The potassium content in bananas supports heart health by helping to maintain healthy blood pressure levels,” explains Burnstine. She adds, “Bananas contain dietary fiber, which aids in maintaining regular bowel movements and promoting a healthy digestive system.”

Are you getting enough potassium? Here's what to know about the mineral, how to get more

Are there any drawbacks to eating a banana?

The main drawback of bananas is the sugar content. Even though it is natural, too much sugar can lead to issues, particularly if you’re a diabetic or if you have weight loss goals.

Burnstine explains, “All fruits are not created equal in terms of calories and sugar content. Although the sugar content in fruit is natural and preferred, bananas have a higher cost in terms of calories and sugar content than some other fruits, for example, berries."

She adds, “Those with digestive disorders may have trouble digesting the sugars in the banana and they can cause some GI distress. It's a good idea to eat the banana before it gets all spotted like a leopard. The more spotted, the more ripened the banana becomes and increases the sugar content of the banana.”

Is it OK to eat bananas every day?

Burnstine says the short answer is: yes. However, she urges you to think about some of the caveats,

“Keep the portions small, have them with fibrous foods like vegetables, and/or pair them with a healthy protein or plant-based fat to increase satiety and dilute sugar concentration.” She gives some examples of what she does at her practice, “Some great pairings would be Greek yogurt with a banana or a handful of nuts with a banana.”

Additionally, the American Heart Association recommends, “Don’t go bananas. But maybe eat one.” They concurred that bananas have lots of wonderful nutrients, but that some people need to worry about the sugar or potassium content, particularly if you have kidney or heart disease.

What do minerals do for the body? Calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc and what to know.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Are bananas good for you?