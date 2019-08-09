You won't have to buy a whole box of Lucky Charms to get the marshmallows anymore

Ever been caught red-handed as you scavenged through a box of Lucky Charms in search of the coveted, 'magically delicious' marshmallows?

Now, there's a way you can avoid that inevitable disappointment when the marshmallows are all gone.

Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows, in 7-ounce bags filled with only vanilla-flavored, colorful sweets, will start appearing on shelves this month and be available nationwide in September, General Mills announced Friday.

Lucky Charms magically delicious marshmallows will hit shelves this August and be available nationwide by September. More

The Lucky Charms marshmallows will cost $1.50 and be a permanent addition to store shelves, as part of a collaboration between the cereal maker and Kraft Heinz, the creator of Jet-Puffed Marshmallows.

The Magically Delicious Marshmallows will be bigger, puffier versions of the green shamrocks, pink hearts, yellow stars and blue moons found in Lucky Charms cereal.

"The colorful marshmallows have always been our favorite fluffy part of the Lucky Charms cereal experience," Ashleigh Calderone, associate brand manager for Jet-Puffed said. "We're thrilled to put our signature Jet-Puffed spin on them to make them even bigger and puffier!"

A serving size of fifteen marshmallows amounts to 100 calories, 17 grams of sugar and zero grams of saturated fat.

