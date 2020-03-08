There Won't Be a Gay President in 2021. So What Does Buttigieg's Campaign Tell Us?

Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband Chasten Buttigieg wave to the crowd at a presidential primary campaign event in Arlington, Va., Feb. 23, 2020. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)

It was the question that followed former Mayor Pete Buttigieg everywhere he went when he first announced his presidential campaign: Is the country really ready to send a gay man to the White House?

But soon, it seemed, the novelty wore off. Many saw that as a sign of progress: Part of the reason his campaign was such a big deal, they said, was that it wasn’t a big deal what his sexual orientation was.

Instead, other questions arose around Buttigieg’s prospects of winning. What does the mayor of the small Midwestern city of South Bend, Indiana, know about being president? Why isn’t he connecting in a more significant way with African American voters? Would he be able to unify the fractured Democratic Party? Some gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender activists, many of them young and nonwhite and far to the left of Buttigieg, started to ask whether he really represented their interests.

In certain progressive circles, in online commentary and in much of the national media, the history-making aspect of Buttigieg’s campaign often warranted only a passing and perfunctory mention. And the sprawling, diverse Democratic field featured plenty of other potential firsts, including six women, one of them African American; a Latino man; and two Jewish men.

But many, especially those who have fought for LGBT equality for decades and have seen society grow more tolerant but not entirely accepting, said that Buttigieg’s contribution to history will be misunderstood and diminished if the main takeaway is that the first openly gay man to have a serious shot at the presidency elicited a collective shrug from a country, as if the country had moved on from its homophobic past.

Roberta Kaplan — who argued the 2013 Supreme Court case that overturned a federal law limiting recognition of marriage to heterosexual couples, Windsor v. United States — said in a tweet last week shortly after Buttigieg ended his campaign that she was still in awe that he got as far as he did.

If you had asked her seven years ago whether an openly gay candidate could credibly run for president in 2020, she wrote on Twitter, “I would have said you were nuts.” In an interview a few days later, Kaplan said she was still just as struck by Buttigieg’s success. But just as surprising, she said, is “that there’s a failure to understand history — and a very recent history.”

“On the one hand, people overassume acceptance and equality. And on the other hand, there is no question the LGBTQ movement has achieved equality at a speed that probably no other modern movement has,” Kaplan added. “And those things kind of have to live in tension.”

Buttigieg felt that tension constantly during his campaign, existing in between what were essentially two realities. One was the reality of certain progressive activists, rival Democrats, social media and many of the reporters who covered him, which was focused on why he shouldn’t or couldn’t win the nomination, his supporters said.

“The too-isms always followed him,” said Tom Sheridan, a consultant in Washington who has worked with Congress to expand legal protections for people with AIDS and disabilities. “He was too young, too straight-acting, too boring, too inexperienced because he was mayor of a city that was too small.”

To many who felt a sense of empowerment from his campaign, though, those misgivings felt disconnected from their reality.

Buttigieg described the gratitude and optimism he often encountered when he was traveling the country and acknowledged it was so powerful it took him aback at first. “Even I thought, ‘OK, maybe this is not all that much of an event,’” he said in an interview last year.

Strangers would approach him and try to convey how much it meant to see someone so public and so prominent talk about his experience as an LGBT person. One was just 9, a boy in Denver who told Buttigieg at a rally a few days before he dropped out of the race, “I want to be brave like you,” and asked, “Would you help me tell the world I’m gay, too?”

Sometimes they were much older, like the flight attendant who was so overcome with emotion when he encountered Buttigieg at an airport that he was unable to speak. “He just made eye contact and came to the point of tears,” Buttigieg recalled, “and then walked off not knowing what else to do.”