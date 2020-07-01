'We won't be social distancing' at Mount Rushmore celebration with Trump, says SD Gov. Noem

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said despite health experts' concerns about a large gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic people would "not be social distancing" during a July 3 celebration at Mount Rushmore that will be attended by President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the Republican governor on Monday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham decried the cancellation of other Independence Day celebrations and asked Noem for her response to those citing health concerns "as the reason to cancel all of these patriotic displays?"

"You know Laura, in South Dakota, we've told people to focus on personal responsibility. Every one of them has the opportunity to make a decision that they're comfortable with. So, we will be having celebrations of American independence," Noem said. "We told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home. But those who want to come and join us, we'll be giving out free face masks, if they choose to wear one. But we won't be social distancing."

Noem encouraged to people to "be ready to celebrate, to enjoy the freedoms and the liberties that we have in this county." She also said it was a chance to "talk about our history, what it brought us today, with the opportunity to raise our kids in the greatest country in the world."

Mount Rushmore controversy: South Dakota tribal leader joins call to remove Mount Rushmore ahead of Trump visit

"Yeah the media is just freaking out about the COVID problem," Ingraham said of the news coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak that has killed more than 127,000 people in the U.S. and is infecting an increasing number of people in many states.

Noem has been reluctant to issue lockdowns and other restrictive measures in response to the pandemic and Ingraham praised her decision, pointing to the fact there have been only 6,764 confirmed coronavirus cases and 91 related deaths in South Dakota – low figures even for a state with a population of fewer than 900,000 residents.

But health experts fear the celebration, which 7,500 people are expected to attend – along with a lack of mitigation efforts – could lead to a spike in infections in the communities near the event and where the attendees live.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has four levels of coronavirus risk for events and the Mount Rushmore fireworks falls into the highest risk category: a large in-person gathering where it'll be hard for attendees to remain 6 feet apart and attendees have traveled from outside the local area.

List: President Trump is 16th president to visit South Dakota since McKinley

South Dakota State Medical Association President Dr. Ben Aaker, who also works as an emergency medicine physician, told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that if people do not follow CDC guidelines there is "a lot to be concerned about."

"Right now, we feel that we have enough beds for what we're currently undergoing, but if we have large events such as this event at Mount Rushmore, that has the potential to overwhelm the hospital system," Aaker said.

Aaker said those who go to the fireworks show should stay six feet apart and wear masks.

Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state health department provided input for the event organizers and is encouraging people to social distance to the extent possible and to wear masks, if they're comfortable doing so. Like Noem, Malsam-Rysdon said those who have concerns should stay home.

Noem has also asked any attendees who aren't feeling well before the event to stay home, though health experts have noted that a large percentage of infections are likely spread by people not showing serious symptoms.

Earlier this month, Noem said plans to possibly reduce the number of tickets of the event had been scrapped. In addition, she said those who don't get tickets will able to gather outside the monument grounds to watch the show.

It is not yet clear whether recent large outdoor gatherings, such as the massive protests against racial discrimination and police brutality across the nation, have contributed to large spikes in infections.

The fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day was first held in 1998. It has not happened since 2009, when the National Park Service ended it because of fire danger after a pine beetle infestation. But NPS determined that launching fireworks at Mount Rushmore this year would pose only a slight fire risk.