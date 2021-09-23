'They won't stop me': Haitians stuck in Colombia keep sights on US
Haitian migrants Benedictine Point Du Jour (R) and her son Roberth are undeterred in their quest to make it to the United States, come what may
Diet guru and Remnant Fellowship Church founder Gwen Shamblin Lara, who died in a plane crash in May, is the subject of HBO Max's The Way Down. Check out the creepy trailer.
The MSNBC host signed off with one heck of a zinger.
HBO's upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has found another cast member, with Outlander's Graham McTavish. The post Everything We Know About the GAME OF THRONES Prequel, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON appeared first on Nerdist.
His post is very telling.
B Positive fans will have to wait a little while longer to find out if Drew’s kidney transplant was a success. CBS on Thursday announced that Season 2 of the Annaleigh Ashford/Thomas Middleditch sitcom will now premiere Thursday, Oct. 14, at 9:30/8:30c, one week later than its previously planned Oct. 7 return. The move is […]
CBS conquers Wednesday primetime with “Survivor” return, but NBC and Fox aren’t far behind
Pat Sajak talked to "Entertainment Tonight" about when he thinks he will leave “Wheel of Fortune.”
‘I had a party in the 70s,’ Ringo remembered, ‘and Charlie came, and so did John Bonham, so we’ve got three drummers just hanging out.’
"I'd like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, 'Ooh, what happened to him?' " Pat Sajak joked
Paws up, all you cool cats and kittens: Tiger King‘s return is nigh. Netflix on Thursday announced that the long-rumored second season of the docuseries phenom will drop later this fall; the specific date is TBD. (Get a first look at Season 2 above.) Tiger King emerged as an instant smash when it premiered at […]
The 24-year-old made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2018, and two years later, she's now a part of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show.
I really just want to hang out with every single Lucifer actor.View Entire Post ›
“For the first time in my life, I’m with someone who makes me feel safe, blessed, and truly loved.”
Actor Willie Garson, best known as Sex and the City's resident BFF, passed away earlier this week. Now family is sharing new details.
"I still remember that soul-crushing feeling of seeing our favorite heroes turn to dust after they fought so hard to keep Thanos from snapping."View Entire Post ›
Marvel filed five lawsuits on Friday seeking to block the heirs of comic book creators from reclaiming copyrights to many of its most popular characters, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and Doctor Strange. The move comes after heirs of five Marvel authors filed dozens of termination notices with the U.S. […]
In August 2021, comedian Greg Gutfeld's weeknight talk show 'Gutfeld!' became the highest-rated late-night talk show in the U.S. Gary Miller/Getty ImagesIn August 2021, Fox News’ “Gutfeld!,” a late-night comedy-talk show hosted by right-wing pundit Greg Gutfeld, overtook “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in overall ratings. Surprised? We weren’t. As media and comedy scholars, we’ve been tracking the recent ascension of right-wing comedy, which has flourished thanks to shifts in media industry
The It's A Sin writer says he is "beyond excited" to resume the role he filled from 2005 to 2009.
I finally found out if a bloomin' onion was Australian or not.View Entire Post ›