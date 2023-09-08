'They won't tell me': Manalapan mom gets no details on punishment for Navy SEALs death

More than a year and a half after her son Kyle Mullen died of untreated pneumonia during Navy SEAL training, longtime Manalapan resident Regina Mullen was informed that accountability measures are being taken against those responsible for what a Navy investigation called “wholly inadequate” medical care and “failures across multiple systems.”

Regina Mullen said she was told Thursday by Rear Adm. Brett William Mietus that “all administrative charges have gone out,” but he would not detail who was charged or what they were charged with.

Mullen said those charged have two weeks to accept the charges or contest them in a court-martial. The Navy’s prolonged investigation and disciplinary process has been exasperating for Mullen, who seeks improvement in the medical care SEAL candidates receive but believes nothing will change unless real accountability takes place.

“Because they won’t tell me what administrative charges are filed, I’m skeptical,” she said. “I want them out of the Navy.”

Regina Mullen holds a photo of her son Kyle in her Manalapan home.

A Rolling Stone magazine investigation into the case, published late Thursday, reported that two former Naval Special Warfare commanding officers – Capt. Brad Geary and Capt. Brian Drechsler – and former SEAL training medical chief Dr. Erik Ramey as facing charges of negligent dereliction of duty. These are non-criminal charges whose penalties could include a reduction in rank or removal from service. In recent public comments Geary, who ran the training program, refused to take responsibility for Mullen's death and indicated that he will fight the Navy's attempt to punish him.

That figures to be an uphill battle. In March, a 296-page report on the circumstances surrounding Mullen’s death by Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) characterized the February 2022 tragedy as entirely avoidable.

It was left up to Mullen, a 24-year-old Manalapan High School graduate and former college football player, to determine if he needed to be hospitalized after the medical team went home early on the final day of “Hell Week,” which is the most grueling stretch of SEAL training. But Mullen was “delirious and disoriented” from exhaustion and illness as he coughed up enough blood to fill a 32-ounce bottle. He died five hours later.

In May, a follow-up “command investigation” by the Navy concluded that “inadequate oversight” and “insufficient risk assessment” put Mullen and his fellow SEAL candidates “at unacceptable and underappreciated levels of risk.”

Military funeral on Feb. 25, 2022, at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church for Kyle Mullen, the former Manalapan Hight School football star who died while trying out for the Navy SEALs.

It noted that “Mullen’s death was not a singular, unforeseeable event.”

Over the past few months, Regina Mullen said she has been contacted by multiple SEAL candidates who detailed what she called “horror stories” about the lack of medical care during training — incidents that took place after her son’s death and even after Congressional protocol for improved care, titled “Kyle Mullen Naval Safety Enhancements,” was codified into law late last year as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023.

She said a SEAL candidate showed up at her home over Labor Day weekend to show her wounds that went untreated.

Regina Mullen, mother of Kyle Mullen, who died following Navy SEALs training last year, stands in front of the scoreboard on the Manalapan High School football field, where an image of her son's jersey hangs. Monday, January 30, 2023.

“We’re still waiting for the medical atrocities to get fixed,” she said. “People have broken backs, no feeling in their arms, hearing loss — permanent injuries for life and they’re 19, 20 years old.”

Ultimately, Regina Mullen wants to see a Congressional hearing on corrective measures for SEAL training and accountability — and would like to testify. The more light on the issue, the better.

“The problem with the whole thing,” she said, “is no one gets in trouble.”

