WOOD & Company has published a report on AUGA group, AB

WOOD & Company, the leading investment bank in Central and Eastern Europe, has published its research report on AUGA group, AB. The report covers the share price valuation, operations and financial forecasts, and the Company's strategy, also provides general trends of organic food market.

In 2020, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) launched a research programme in support of the development of small and medium-sized enterprises and now the initiative is expanding to the Baltic states. Three companies from the region are participating in this program, including the NASDAQ listed company AUGA group, AB. The two-year research programme is being conducted by WOOD & Company, an investment bank specialising in emerging markets.

“We are pleased that such a high-level organization has conducted an evaluation of our Company, and this will open new opportunities for us in the international arena. This assessment confirms that we are on the right track and investors believe in the future vision of AUGA group, AB, and a goal to become a synonym for sustainable food and lifestyle“, – says Kęstutis Juščius, CEO of AUGA group, AB.

You can read the report: https://listed-sme.com/en-GB/issuer/AUG1L






