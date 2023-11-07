Wood County inspections: One restaurant with 11 violations, six ace reports

The following are the latest results of Wood County Health Department inspections on licensed food establishments and other types of businesses, which the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and Marshfield News-Herald report monthly.

Marshfield

Arby's No. 1910, 1901 N. Central Ave.: Oct. 4: One violation: Presence of a couple of flies and pest light not operational.

Brown's Bar, 504 E. Fourth St.: Oct. 17: No violations.

Nagoya Japanese Sushi and Steak House, 1637 N. Central Ave.: Oct. 5: 11 violations: Raw pork stored above broccoli and carrots (corrected during inspection); crab legs in sushi cooler not at proper temperature; no current date marking system in place; consumer advisory is missing disclosure for steaks and filets; test kit not available for checking sanitizer concentrations; working containers of chemicals not labeled with common name of product; drinking cups without covers in food preparation area; seasonings, flour and baking soda stored in unlabeled containers; scoops in bulk containers stored without handles extended; soiled cardboard used to line shelves throughout the kitchen; floor and wall juncture below the walk-in freezer is not coved.

T's 2 Go, 10925 Macarthur Drive: Oct 17: No violations.

Milladore

Sherriland Ballroom, 9277 Second St.: Oct. 19: No violations.

Pittsville

Paulie's LLC, 5355 Second Ave.: Oct. 19: No violations.

Vesper

Vesper's Café, 6569 Cameron Ave.: Oct. 5: Three violations: Test kit not available for checking sanitizer concentration; working containers of degreaser not labeled; no current food protection manager's certificate posted in establishment.

Wisconsin Rapids

Branding Iron, 9721 S. State 13: Oct. 11: No violations.

KFC/Taco Bell, 1750 Eighth St. S.: One violation: No air gap on chicken utility sink.

Lucky's on Second, 126 Second St. N.: Oct. 16: No violations.

