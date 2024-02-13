Wood County inspections: One restaurant has 10 violations, two require reinspection

The following are the latest results of Wood County Health Department inspections on licensed food establishments and other types of businesses, which the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and Marshfield News-Herald report monthly.

Auburndale

Wonder Inn Willys, 5778 Main St.: Jan. 23: One violation: No test kit available for measuring sanitizer concentration.

Arpin

Dupe's Bar, 6328 Marathon County N: Jan. 4: Two violations: Soiled utensils stored in handwashing sink; toilet room doors not kept closed.

Marshfield

Burger King No. 5278, 1015 N. Central Ave.: Jan. 18: Two violations: Sprayer at three-compartment sink not maintained in good repair; floors below equipment dirty.

Casa Amigos Mexican Restaurant 2, 12 N. Central Ave.: Jan. 15: Nine violations: Raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat produce (corrected during inspection); person in charge unable to demonstrate knowledge of safe cooking temperatures; person in charge unable to demonstrate knowledge of proper temperatures regarding refrigeration storage, hot holding, reheating and cooling; facility missing date marking methods for ready-to-eat time or temperature control for safety foods; no thermometer present for monitoring food temperatures; bleach test kit not available for checking sanitizer concentrations; drinking cup without a cover in food preparation area; sugar, salt and all spice stored in unlabeled containers; ice scoop stored with handle touching ice. Reinspected Jan. 23: Two violations: Drinking cup without cover in food preparation area; ice scoop handle touching ice.

Melody Gardens, 1200 S. Oak St.: Jan. 15: One violation: Diced ham, diced tomatoes and whipped butter stored in ice baths at improper temperatures (corrected during inspection).

The Neighborhood Bar, 600 W. Blodgett Ave.: Jan. 18: No violations.

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, 1200 N. Central Ave.: Jan. 4: Five violations: No time as a public health control plan available for review; ham, sliced tomatoes, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese and eggs not properly marked with discard time; no irreversible registering thermometer for measuring surface temperatures in the hot water mechanical ware washing operation; line 2 cold top not maintained in good repair; wall tile behind pre-rinse sprayer cracked and missing. Reinspected Jan. 18: Two violations: Line 2 cold top not maintained in good repair; wall tile behind pre-rinse sprayer cracked and missing.

T-Bones Bar & Grill, 400 N. Central Ave.: Jan. 18: Three violations: No thermometer present for monitoring temperatures in foods; test kit not available for checking sanitizer concentrations; one-door reach-in freezer missing door handle.

Woodfield Lumberyard Bar and Grill, 1651 N. Central Ave.: Jan. 4: Two violations: Drinking cups without covers in food preparation area (corrected during inspection); cutting board on line coolers scored.

Wisconsin Rapids

The Buck Rub, 1511 N. First St.: Jan. 17: No violations.

Checkers Restaurant, 1840 Eighth St. S.: Jan. 8: Five violations: Soap not available at food employee handwashing sink in bathroom; floor and wall juncture in dish washing area not coved; some lighting fixtures in the kitchen are not working properly; ceiling area above the cook line has dust accumulation; toilet room door has issues with hinges and catches on the floor.

Domino's Pizza, 2880 Eighth St. S.: Jan. 16: No violations.

Four Star Family Restaurant, 2911 Eighth St. S.: Jan. 5: Four violations: Improper cooling methods used for potatoes, chicken dumpling soup and gravy; soap not available at the back kitchen food employee handwashing sink; powdered sugar, sugar and rice stored in unlabeled containers (corrected during inspection); cardboard present on bread rack.

Jim's Barb-IE-Q Shack, 3940 Eighth St. S.: Jan. 5: No violations.

Olympic II Family Restaurant, 2520 Eighth St. S.: Jan. 5: Five violations: Employee didn't wash hands after handling raw burger meat and moved to other items on cookline (corrected during inspection); employee seen handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands (corrected during inspections); improper method used for cooling dumpling soup (corrected during inspection); soap not available at food employee handwashing sink (corrected during inspection); ceiling tiles and vents in kitchen need more frequent cleaning.

Portesi's Fine Foods, 4110 Eighth St. S.: Jan. 24: No violations.

Sportsman's Pub, 4810 Eighth St. S.: Jan. 24: Three violations: Griddle dirty (corrected during inspection); boxes of ground beef stored on floor in walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection); floor in kitchen worn, not smooth and not easily cleanable.

Square Bar, 210 Johnson St.: Jan. 16: No violations.

Subway No. 131, 3810 Eighth St. S.: Jan. 8: No violations.

Tamaracks Pub, 481 Ruby Ave.: Jan. 23: Two violations: Ware washing machine not dispensing detergent or sanitizer automatically; wiping cloth stored in bucket without sanitizer.

Walmart Subway, 4331 Eighth St. S.: Jan. 23: No violations.

The Whitney, 451 E. Grand Ave.: Jan. 10: 10 violations: Spinach, micro greens, tomatoes and sweet potatoes spoiled; test kit not available for sanitizer concentration; dirty dishes stored in handwashing sink (corrected during inspection); no single-use toweling or approved devices at employee handwashing sink; tapioca, flour and breadcrumb seasoning stored in can liners; ice accumulations in ice cream freezer; no irreversible registering thermometer provided for measuring surface temperatures in the hot water ware washing operation; cutting boards in kitchen are scored; floor and wall juncture in preparation area aren't coved; wall tile missing in back preparation area.

