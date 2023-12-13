Wood County inspections: See how your favorite Marshfield- and Wisconsin Rapids-area restaurants performed
The following are the latest results of Wood County Health Department inspections on licensed food establishments and other types of businesses, which the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and Marshfield News-Herald report monthly.
Hewitt
Village Hearth, 11040 Main St.: Nov. 8: No violations.
Marshfield
Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 624, 1104 S. Oak St.: Nov. 8: One violation: Eating utensils stored in location where food contact surfaces could be contaminated (corrected during inspection).
Milladore
St. Wenceslaus, 146 Main St.: Nov. 1: No violations.
Nekoosa
Goodfella's Pizza Pub, 225 First St.: Nov. 1: Five violations: Bleach sanitizer not used according to label instructions; no irreversible registering thermometer in ware-washing machine; shelving unit above three-compartment sink dirty; floor and wall junction below three-compartment sink not coved; floor tile cracked throughout kitchen.
McDonald's, 110 Market St.: Oct. 39: One violation: Wiping cloth solution not at proper sanitizer concentration.
United Church of Christ, 205 Market St.: Nov. 16: No violations.
Wisconsin Rapids
Arby's, 3110 Eighth St. S.: Oct. 26: Two violations: No sanitizer concentration test kit available; pipe below three-compartment sink leaking.
Bowlmor, 3141 Eighth St. S.: Oct. 26: No violations.
Grace's, 1371 Eighth St. S.: Nov. 28: Six violations: Raw chicken stored on top of raw beef in walk-in cooler; consumer advisory missing disclosure statement; dressings stored in unlabeled containers in the line reach-in cooler; scoops without handles stored in sugar and flour containers; shelves in walk-in cooler no longer smooth and easily cleanable; handwashing sink at kitchen entrance not hands free.
