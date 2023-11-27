New Wood County Jail on schedule and within budget a year after breaking ground

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − County leaders say construction of the new Wood County Jail is on schedule and under budget.

The jail project, which broke ground in October 2022, should be finished by the end of 2024, Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said. Once it's finished, corrections officers will need time to train in the new facility and learn the procedures for the new jail. Becker anticipates the Sheriff's Office and Jail moving into the new building by February 2025.

The bids for the jail came in at about $98 million. The county hasn't had to touch the project's contingency fund yet, said Laura Valenstein, chairwoman of the Wood County Jail Construction Ad Hoc Committee. It's likely it will have to be used at some point during the process, she said.

"It will happen, but I'm real happy to be on budget," Valenstein said.

The project also is slightly ahead of schedule, Valenstein said. It should be opening by early 2025. Although the county has worked with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections on the jail plans throughout the construction process, the state will need to approve the new facility before it gets used, Valenstein said.

Becker said he is trying to do a walk-through of the new jail at least twice a week and is encouraging jail administration to take regular walks through the building. The frequent walk-throughs can help spot problems that need to be fixed while it is still easy to do.

Construction progress on the new four-story Wood County Jail is seen on Nov. 14 in Wisconsin Rapids. County officials anticipate the project being completed by the end of 2024 and the Wood County Sheriff's Office and Jail moving into the new facility by early 2025.

What will the inside of the new jail look like?

The new building is connected to the current Wood County Courthouse by what will be a three-story entry hall. The current security station to check staff and visitors will be at the new entry and a tall wall of windows will give an open feeling, Becker said.

Once through the security area, visitors will either turn to the left to go to the current Wood County Courthouse or to the right to go to what will mainly be the new Sheriff's Office. A new Wood County Board Room and meeting room is on the third floor of the new building, which will separate the County Board Room from the current Wood County Branch 3 Courtroom.

The first floor will contain the reception area for the Sheriff's Office, the inmate intake area and 24 individual holding cells, Becker said. The number is four times the six holding cells in the current jail.

"It was something a lot of jails recommended to us," Becker said. "Make sure we have plenty of holding cells."

The high number of inmates with mental health issues and drug addictions make it necessary to have some place to keep inmates separated, Becker said. After someone is booked into the jail, they'll be placed into a holding cell until jail staff can classify them into a correct group for the main area.

Once above the first floor, workers have built the walls of most of the cells, making it easy to get an idea of what the finished jail will look like.

The second floor of the jail clearly shows the difference between the new jail and the old. A large room holds two levels of cells − second-floor and third-floor cells − that surround a central "command center." The command center is on top of a two-story structure in the middle of the jail cells. From the command center, corrections officers can see into all the cells on the second and third floors.

A corridor runs between the jail cells and the outside wall of the building, making it possible for maintenance workers to fix plumbing and other issues without entering the cells.

The fourth floor is more open and will have a type of dormitory for inmates who are lower risk. Becker said.

Construction progress on the new four-story Wood County Jail is seen on Nov. 14 in Wisconsin Rapids. County officials anticipate the project being completed by the end of 2024 and the Wood County Sheriff's Office and Jail moving into the new facility by early 2025.

New jail will allow for increased programming and access to services

On each level of the new jail are program rooms where inmates can go to classes or other programming without leaving their area, Becker said.

The kitchen and a large laundry room are on the first floor. Becker said it may be possible for the jail to take in laundry from other facilities in the future to provide a source of income for the jail.

The new Sheriff's Office and Jail also includes an office for the Wood County coroner, who currently works from home. It will include an office for a Wisconsin Probation and Parole officer. This will enable probation officers to meet with inmates without traveling to the Probation and Parole Office. The first floor also will have an office for the discharge planner located off the hallway where inmates will get discharged. Becker said this will allow the discharge planner to talk with inmates before they leave and be sure they have a place to go and other plans to keep themselves out of trouble.

Becker is hoping the increase in programming rooms from one small library to multiple rooms on each floor will allow him to expand programs for inmates to get their high school equivalency degrees and technical college job training, as well as for combating alcohol and drug addictions. The more programing available to inmates, the less likely they are to reoffend, Becker said.

Wood County Board Chairman Lance Pliml said he's happy with the progress of the jail and the fact it is on budget. The project hasn't had a lot of problems to date, and the contractors have done exactly what they promised to do, Pliml said.

The new building is about 150,000 square feet, Pliml said. It more than doubles the number of inmates the county can hold. Wood County currently contracts to house inmates in other counties. Pliml also referred to the amount of space the new jail allocates for programing. The county needs to work to reduce the number of inmates who reoffend after getting out of jail, he said.

The new County Board Room will also eliminate scheduling conflicts between the Wood County Board and the Branch 3 Courtroom, Pliml said. It will give the county a much-needed large meeting room, which is something the county has been lacking since they converted its auditorium into space for the Wood County Clerk's Office, Pliml said.

