The Year of the Wood Dragon is coming — what it means for your zodiac sign

The Year of the Wood Dragon is here -- how to feel healthy and wealthy under the dragon's arm.

Splitting wood and spitting fire — the Chinese New Year begins on Feb. 10, 2024, ushering us into the Year of the Wood Dragon.

While the archetype of the dragon applies directly to those born in 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, and 2024, the energy of the wood dragon will lend itself to the collective in the coming year.

Offering us guidance on the entrance of the dragon is Tsao-Lin Moy, L.Ac., MSOM, Chinese medicine practitioner, herbalist, acupuncturist, feng shui expert, fertility specialist, founder of Integrative Healing Arts in NYC, and author of “Will I Ever Get Pregnant? The Smart Woman’s Guide to Get Pregnant Naturally Over 40.”

Moy tells The Post, “For over 3,000 years, the Chinese Zodiac calendar has been used to predict the future of health and prosperity.

Understanding the nature of these forces will help us navigate a prosperous New Year.”

Read on for the meaning of the wood dragon and the best health and wellness practices for your sign.

For more information on the Chinese zodiac, see here.

Traits of the wood dragon zodiac

Trees develop rings by adding a new layer of wood between the bark and trunk each growing season. Getty Images

According to Moy, “The Wood element will have a powerful influence on ALL zodiac signs. Wood is the element of Yang. It is the energy of spring, of reaching toward the light while deepening roots into the soil.”

In Chinese philosophy, yin and yang are the oppositional, interdependent energies that make up the entirety of the universe.

Yin energy is lunar, feminine, and passive.

Yang energy is solar, masculine, and active.

Moy continues, “The Wood element is associated with the liver and gallbladder and relates to planning and execution. A sign of vitality and vibrance, Wood is responsible for the smooth flow of Qi or Chi (circulating life force) and blood within the body. When emotions are out of balance, Qi does not flow and there is stagnation. If left untreated the results are irritability, anger, and poor decision-making.”

Enter the dragon

Enter the dragon — the Year of the Wood Dragon officially begins on Feb. 10, 2024. Александр Овсянников – stock.adobe.com

Moy explains, “Dragons are Yang in nature; enigmatic, intelligent, spiritual & wise. Dragons are curious, independent thinkers and love to gather knowledge, apropos of this, the symbol of the Dragon holds the Pearl of Wisdom. They have intense focus; setting goals they will dive deep into a subject gaining expertise and mastery. Above all Dragons value intelligence, wisdom, and loyalty. Dragons don’t tolerate stupidity and can be unforgiving if cheated. Never try to manipulate or trick a Dragon.”

She advises, “Pay attention to balancing the Yang energy of the Dragon with the Yin energy of the Earth, so you can grow and expand to greater heights in your career and personal life. Remember, deep roots support growth and expansion.”

How to figure out your Chinese zodiac sign

The cycle of the Chinese zodiac follows the lunar calendar. Delphotostock – stock.adobe.com

“The Chinese zodiac is composed of 12 animal zodiacs paired with one of the 5 elements (Earth, Metal, Water, Wood, and Fire). During the Han Dynasty (200 B.C.) the 12 animal zodiacs became officially codified,” Moy explained to The Post.

“The Chinese zodiac is based on a lunar calendar year and each lunar year will also have an elemental cycle that rotates,” she continued. “The 12-year cycle follows Jupiter’s orbit around the sun which takes roughly 11.8 years.”

The yang signs are monkey, tiger, rat, horse, dragon, and dog.

The yin signs are rooster, rabbit, pig, snake, ox, and goat. See below for the corresponding years.

Moy advises, “If you were born in January or early February, double check the dates for the start of the Zodiac year. You may have more influences from the previous year!”

Find the Year of the Wood Dragon health horoscope for your Chinese zodiac sign below.

What the Year of the Wood Dragon (en)tails for each sign

The dragon: 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

The dragon years are 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, and 2024. provectors – stock.adobe.com

“Dragons tend to have careers where they can share, articulate, and express their wisdom. Generally healthy, they run the risk of running fast and running on adrenal fumes,” Moy tells The Post.

“The ‘fire’ in their bellies can manifest as stomach and digestive issues such as acid reflux,” she added. “Drained resources can lead to problems with circulation and body aches, while poor sleep can result in impatience, moodiness, and melancholy for Dragons.”

She recommends, “Use your divine wisdom to make health a priority. Pay attention to hunger pangs; eat at regular intervals, chew slowly, and don’t skip meals. A springtime liver detox can clear out metabolic waste. While meditation may not be appealing to Dragons, breathing exercises and sound baths are great for Dragons. Taper excess caffeine and other stimulants that interrupt sleep. Consider substituting dandelion, burdock, and stinging nettle teas for coffee.”

The snake: 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

The snake years are 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, and 2025. provectors – stock.adobe.com

Moy explains, “The Snake is associated with medicine and transformation because of the ability to shed their skin. Snakes are natural empaths with the ability to adapt to and feel the vibration of those around them. They can also react/strike without thinking, especially if they feel ‘tread’ upon or slighted, leading to misunderstandings and emotional drama. The snake needs to feel accepted, understood, and loved.”

“The Snake can suffer from overstimulation and stress-related conditions such as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), burnout, digestive problems, and mood swings,” she continued. “Be mindful of the shifting seasons and changing weather and adjust activities accordingly. Whenever possible, and in the spirit of the snake, bask in the sunlight for a vital dose of Vitamin D.”

The horse: 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

The horse years are 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, and 2026. provectors – stock.adobe.com

“Horses bring dynamic passion to everything they do. They can run hot and cold but move through emotions quickly, forgiving and forgetting. Natural healers, Horses need to clear their energy fields and take breaks from stressful situations,” Moy noted. “They pick up on anxiety and danger which manifests in the body as heart palpitations and stomach problems. Horses can suffer from loneliness and may become anxious if they feel trapped in a situation or job.”

Moy recommends, “Spend time with friends outdoors to satisfy the need for companionship and freedom. Jogging and long walks are great exercise and a healthy way to clear cabin fever. Make sure to take time to reset your energy and maintain boundaries with people. Sleep is important! Consume slow-cooked food and avoid stimulants. Use the principles of Feng shui to create a nurturing home and work environment where you can have both spaciousness and renewal.”

The goat: 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

The goat years are 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, and 2027. provectors – stock.adobe.com

Moy explains, “Goats think before acting, climbing to the top of the mountain to see from every angle. Empathetic towards others, they can understand both sides of an argument. Seriously detail-oriented their perfectionist streak can be immobilizing and lead to indecisiveness. Stubbornness makes them focus on minutiae, causing undue worry and anxiety. The overall health of the Goat is influenced by environment and seasonal changes and they can suffer from SAD (Seasonal Affect Disorder) as well as allergies, colds, and skin conditions.”

Moy recommends, “Focus on prevention by scheduling doctor’s appointments and self-care ahead of time. Eat according to the seasons and eliminate foods that are inflammatory and anxiety-producing.”

The monkey: 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028

The monkey years are 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, and 2028. provectors – stock.adobe.com

“Playful, smart, curious, and jovial, Monkeys make for great company. They are often cast as the life of the party; an exhausting role that can lead to burnout, poor focus, and bouts of depression. Attention seeking, they care deeply about what others think of them and are easily hurt,” Moy explained. “This sensitivity can lead to binge eating; consuming junk food, sugar, and alcohol to assuage their feelings. Monkeys follow the latest trends, (monkey see, monkey do) but get bored when they don’t see results.”

Moy advises, “Pay attention to emotional swings that cause addictive patterns of sugar consumption, alcohol, and caffeine intake. Intentions over expectations. Create strategies to pivot when expectations are disappointing, and find a friend or support group that makes exercise and eating healthy interactive and fun.”

The rooster: 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

The rooster years are 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, and 2029. provectors – stock.adobe.com

“Roosters are fierce at fighting for what they want and make for great allies. While they like to manage teams, they are not always good team players. Needing others to see ‘their’ side of things can leave them vulnerable to temper flares and emotional outbursts,” Moy noted.

“Feeling misunderstood and unappreciated can cause family life to be stressful for Roosters, with loved ones walking on ‘eggshells’ around them. They can micromanage, ‘pecking’ at details and re-doing/overthinking a project. They can get stressed and worried about the future, i.e. ‘the sky is falling.’ Perfectionism and control can trigger the nervous system to be in a state of fight or flight creating a vicious cycle.”

To combat these tendencies, Moy recommends roosters prioritize rest and fresh air, “Restorative sleep is important so you can rise refreshed with the sun. Time spent outdoors will help you reset. Health concerns include high blood pressure, cholesterol, and heart disease. Experiment with breathwork to learn to be in control of your own nervous system, so you can effectively manage your moods.”

The dog: 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030

The dog years are 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, and 2030. provectors – stock.adobe.com

“Dogs are great collaborators, they like structure and a clear hierarchy and will rise to the occasion taking on alpha roles and leading a team to succeed. Yet, being a ‘top dog’ can be exhausting. Long hours can lead to a lack of sleep, irregular eating, or indulgence in comfort foods. You may find yourself jumping in to help others, forgetting to take care of your own needs resulting in burnout and getting ‘sick as a dog.’ Without structure, life feels overwhelming,” Moy tells The Post.

Moy’s health and wellness recommendations for dogs? “Stick to a schedule to manage your energy and make time to play too. Beware of energy vampires that are attracted to your helpful nature. Focus on better food choices by eating clean and organic and at regular times to support digestion. Consider adding some probiotics or digestive enzymes to your regimen. Organizing your home using the principles of Feng Shui will create a restorative sanctuary that supports your health.”

The pig: 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031

The pig years are 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, and 2031. provectors – stock.adobe.com

“Pigs tend to have an optimistic outlook, focused on the pleasure of the present they don’t worry about the future. However, the indulgent nature of the Pig engenders feelings and patterns of ‘not enough’ or ‘not good enough.’ Pigs may give in to immediate gratification and end up overeating, drinking, and spending — all of which they later regret. These and other ‘quick fixes’ are surefire health failures. Being overwhelmed results in a lack of motivation and feelings of being ‘stuck in the mud,'” Moy explains.

How can pigs get unstuck? “Take small steps for big changes; swap sweet potatoes for regular potatoes. Incorporate an accountability buddy or group to keep healthy activities fun and your energy moving. Don’t get distracted by promises of quick fixes and trendy diets. Don’t compare your starting point with someone else’s finish line,” Moy advises.

The rat: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032

The rat years are 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, and 2032. provectors – stock.adobe.com

As Moy tells The Post, “Clever, resourceful, versatile and kind, Rats are the spirited survivors of the zodiac. However, they tend to hoard and hold on to things that don’t serve them e.g. clutter in the home. Because the fixed element of the Rat is Water there is an opportunity for growth this year, as water feeds the wood. There can also be energy vampires and health issues that feed from the Rat, sucking time and money. This can cause anxiety, adrenal exhaustion, stress-related illnesses, and bowel problems.”

How can rats get regular? “Put your health first; stress relief, sleep, clean foods, and self-care. Letting go of people and ‘stuff’ will support your life force Qi (chi),” Moy notes. “Organizing your life by the principles of Feng Shui will help remove this ‘clutter’ and enhance your home and health.”

The ox: 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033

The ox years are 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, and 2033. provectors – stock.adobe.com

“Honest and dependable, and prone to workaholic tendencies, the Ox is known to have a sturdy constitution. Their work hard/play hard ethos leaves little time for diet, sleep, and exercise leading to depleted energy and erratic eating,” Moy said. “Poor food choices and weight gain (thick middle) as well as unpleasant digestive problems (heartburn and acid reflux) are marked health concerns of the Ox. There’s also a risk of heart disease and joint pain, especially the neck, shoulders, knees, and hips.”

Moy encourages, “Make your health a priority. Set boundaries with people and pay attention to your emotions and emotional triggers. Manage your schedule with compassion; take care to eat at regular times and incorporate cardio exercise to get your heart pumping and your blood flowing. Eliminate processed foods and alcohol. Choose to eat an organic plant-based diet peppered with ashwagandha supplements to relieve inflammation.”

The tiger: 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034

The tiger years are 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, and 2034. provectors – stock.adobe.com

“Clever, vigorous, and courageous. Tigers are strong-minded and don’t give in, or give up, easily. Often taking a leadership role, Tigers push themselves to achieve and succeed in all areas of their life and can bite off more than they can chew. Wanting to receive recognition and feel satisfaction they may ignore their own need for food, rest, and renewal,” Moy tells The Post.

“Like all big cats, it’s important for Tigers to get sufficient sleep and regular meals to stave off burnout. The Yang energy of Wood can make Tigers quick to anger,” Moy continued. “It’s easy to let stress and anxiety build up in your body, remember to release it. Social media is a toxic distraction! Cats like to play, stretch, and get body rubs. Try a little yoga and bodywork like Thai massage.”

The rabbit: 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035

The rabbit years are 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, and 2035. provectors – stock.adobe.com

Moy imparts, “Quiet, confident, kind, and smart. Rabbits, who have a magical connection to the Moon, are detail-driven and goal-oriented — hopping forward with leaps and bounds. Rabbits are always busy as their active, creative, and intelligent minds never stop. Adrenaline junkies, they are attracted to extreme sports and stimuli. This restlessness can lead to too many commitments, and activities, and eventually, emotional and physical burnout.”

She prescribes organized rest and limited stimulants. “Use a calendar to schedule restorative time that won’t trigger adrenaline. Incorporate a meditation and breathwork practice to balance anxiety and nervous energy. Limit caffeine intake, sugar, and processed foods.”