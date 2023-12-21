Wood, glass, foam density. Here's why your furniture should be a selfish pursuit

Furniture can be selfish. One size will not fit all when it comes to what you sit, recline or lie down on.

Think you. Your comfort. Your style.

“What do you need to function better in day-to-day life?” Interior Designer Ciera Farley of Nashville’s Decorating Den Interiors says should be the question homeowners ask at the outset. “Every home is different and specific to what a family needs. Think about how you function day to day.”

So whether your home is a regular meeting place for bigger families with grandparents, parents and kids who like to pile on top of each other, one where entertaining is common place or where open space is more desirable – think you.

Personal tastes may steer you toward a certain furniture or interior item, material or color, but consider maintenance.

For instance: Glass may be your thing and maintenance may be hard or costly, but fingerprints, smudges and dust may require very regular attention.

Cost

Sure, look for the best price available and be careful not to overpay, experts say.

But “if you want things to last, you have to invest,” is the advice given by Laura Thurman of Thurman Design Studio in Williamson County.

Buying online or in person

The convenience of online shopping may work backward when it comes to purchases that often require assembly. They may leave a customer unsatisfied since couches and chairs “all sit a little different” depending on a person’s size, according to Tim Sanders, who owns Sanders Furniture on Charlotte Avenue in Nashville with his brother Randy. Sanders Furniture has been open since 1970.

“Touching and feeling should be important,” Tim Sanders said.

Foam density rates between 1.8 and 2.5, no-sag springs front to back and two-sided cushions that flip are helpful guides for comfort and durability, he said.

Being able to ask questions and converse back and forth is another advantage to live shopping.

And taking measurements at home for spaces that will be used for furniture and art is another vital part of preparation, experts say.

A good mattress can still be the most crucial part to any bedroom

Beds and bedrooms

No matter how lavish or simple the bedroom suit, pay attention to the mattress.

“I’ve had people buy a $3,000 bedroom suit and put a $300 mattress on it,” Sanders said. “You don’t sleep on bedroom suit.”

Understand your preferences on soft versus firm, and “you need to sit on it and feel it first,” Thurman said.

And think about the bed frame – things like how high or low it will sit will also determine mattress thickness and, perhaps, even the need for a box spring if you prefer lower to the ground.

And Thurman believes bed linens are equally important for comfort, noting that better quality will last.

Good wood

Desks, table tops, some entertainment centers and shelving and maybe an entry way bench used for storage are among furniture items worth paying attention to in terms of what they're made of.

Items that might see heavier use could be easily nicked, scratched or damaged, especially if they include softer wood types or veneer wood, said Keith Edwards of Nashville Custom Furniture in Brentwood.

Oak, White Oak, Maple and Walnut are considered hard woods and may be more expensive, but when used in certain furniture, these may be the better investment. Pine and Yellow Pine are soft wood types. Veneer wood refers to a thin slice of wood applied to a core surface.

Veneer can peel off with use and is often associated with furniture that is mass produced and not made to last, Edwards said.

“Anything that is going to see a lot of traffic, a harder more dense material will be important,” Edwards said. “(Cheaper wood) isn’t always bad, but in a lot of cases, it will scratch or dent easily, and it can’t always be repaired and will be more resilient to glasses, movement and children and will last longer and be more durable of a product.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Do's and Don'ts: Making furniture work for your Middle Tennessee home