Wood River police have person in custody following shooting death of 23-year-old

Wood River police have a person in custody tied to the shooting death of 23-year-old Jacob A. Wall, Chief Brad Wells confirmed Tuesday morning.

According to department press release, several people were at the single-family residence in Wood River when Wall was shot early Monday morning. Wall, of Wood River, later died at a St. Louis area hospital.

People at the scene were interviewed and taken to the Wood River Police Department. An individual — not at the home when the officers arrived — later was taken into custody, Wells said.

“This was not a random act of violence,” Wells said. “The investigation shows the people present at the home were invited guests at the home.”

According to the release, the Wood River Police Department received a 911 call at about 4:09 a.m. Monday reporting that a person had been shot to 834 Tennyson St.

The Wood River Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded and began to treat the victim. Several police agencies, including the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Alton, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford, East Alton, and Bethalto Police Departments, responded to assist Wood River police officers, the release stated.

Wall was transported by ambulance to the Wood River Police Department where he was transferred by helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital before dying of an apparent gunshot wound, said Wells. An autopsy is pending.

The Wood River Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police continue to investigate the case.