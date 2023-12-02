Wood Street ‘T’ Station to close for several weeks

A major light rail station in Downtown Pittsburgh will close for two weeks starting December 8th.

The Wood Street Station is getting four brand new escalators.

Tonight on 11 at 11, what commuters can expect during the closure.

