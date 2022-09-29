Woodbridge cop brothers arrested for allegedly fighting each other, police say

Two Woodbridge police officers who are brothers are facing assault charges after allegedly fighting each other in Ocean City, Maryland last month.

Zachary Manente, 25, and his brother, Jacob Manente, 24, were arrested Aug. 16 and charged with second-degree assault, according to an Ocean City Police Department Bulletin.

The brothers were released on their own recognizance. Court records show they’re due before a judge on Oct. 11.

Both officers are on desk duty pending their court appearance in Maryland, according to a Woodbridge Township spokesman.

Zachary Manente has served as a Woodbridge police officer since 2019 and earns a salary of $65,844, according to state records, while Jacob Manente was hired as a Woodbridge cop on June 1, 2021, with a salary of $27,767.

The Dispatch newspaper serving greater Ocean City reported the brothers were arrested after allegedly fighting each other and then fabricating a story about an unknown assailant allegedly following them from a nightclub to an apartment.

Arriving officers noticed Jacob Manente cleaning blood off his face from several cuts and also noticed injuries to Zachary Manente, according to the report. Zachary Manente told police he and his brother had been drinking and were trying to get home when they both fell, which caused the injuries, the report said.

A witness, however, observed the brothers in a physical altercation, although Jacob Manente allegedly told police he had been assaulted by an unknown person and his brother came to his aid, according to the report.

The report said the brothers were charged due to their injuries and their changing stories, especially since no attacker was seen leaving the scene.

