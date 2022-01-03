Woodbridge To Hand Out At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Monday

Information via Beth Heller, who is the First Selectman of the Town of Woodbridge:

Dear Woodbridge Friends and Neighbors,

The Town of Woodbridge had hoped to receive approximately 1,100 COVID-19 at-home rapid-test kits from the State government last week. Instead, on Monday, the Town will receive 675 kits. Each kit has two tests. Of the 675 the Town is reserving about 200 to distribute to Human Services' most vulnerable clients and the Town's first responders.

The Town will distribute our test kits at a first-come, first-serve event on Monday Jan. 3 from 11:30 am - 2 pm in the Senior Center/Library shared parking lot at 4 Meetinghouse Lane. Traffic will move in one direction, similar to Election Day exiting onto Center Rd. Please stay in your car. Masks will be required as will proof of residency in the form of a driver's license with Woodbridge address or an ID and recent piece of mail with your Woodbridge address.

Please put your car in park and stay in your car while receiving your kit. Due to the limited number of kits available we will only give out 1 kit per household. School districts expect to receive test kits soon and each district will determine how to distribute them.

Since there are a limited number of test kits available, I request that you only come to request one if you are experiencing symptoms, have been exposed to someone COVID-19 positive or are in frequent contact with someone who is vulnerable.

We do not have enough tests for everyone who wants one. In order to get the tests into the hands of those who need them, I am asking that if you don't need a test, or you are able to purchase one at the store or make an appointment for a test please do so.

We are hopeful we will get an additional delivery of test kits. We also anticipate receiving N95 masks that we will share at a later date.

Please join me in thanking our Police Department and Human Services Department for making this distribution possible and for pulling it together on such short notice.

Stay safe!

This article originally appeared on the Bethwood Patch