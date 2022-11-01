Woodbridge home invasion, attempted vehicle theft suspects sought

WOODBRIDGE – Police are searching for two men who broke into a township home early Tuesday in an attempt to steal a vehicle parked in the driveway, police said.

The Woodbridge Police Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call around 6:39 a.m. Tuesday about an attempted auto theft and burglary at a home on Goodrich Street in the Iselin section, according to Police Director Robert Hubner.

Arriving officers learned two men, dressed in dark hooded sweatshirts, had entered an unlocked late model Jeep Cherokee parked in the driveway and then approached the entrance to the home, where they broke through the front door and entered the kitchen where they encountered the homeowner and grabbed the keys and fob for the Jeep and a late model BMW, Hubner said.

The men then fled the home and unsuccessfully tried to start the Jeep before fleeing in a late model orange or red Audi, that is believed stolen, on Route 27 toward the Garden State Parkway, the police director said.

Hubner said the homeowners were not injured in the encounter.

The Woodbridge Detective Bureau is requesting anyone with information that might aid in the ongoing investigation to contact the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700. All information will remain confidential.

Woodbridge police and police agencies statewide continue to respond to an increase in the attempted theft and burglary of late model, high-end vehicles. Most of the motor vehicle thefts occur during the late night or very early morning hours by suspects checking parked vehicles for unlocked doors in certain neighborhoods.

When unlocked vehicles are found criminals remove unsecured contents such as GPS units and other electronic devices.

Residents and motor vehicle owners are reminded to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight when parking, particularly vehicles parked in the driveway, and to lock all entrance doors and turn on outside lights.

Residents who see anything suspicious are asked to call Woodbridge police at 732-634-7700 or in an emergency dial 911.

