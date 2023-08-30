Woodbridge man charged with sexually assaulting child he babysat 40 years ago

A 64-year-old Woodbridge man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child he was babysitting nearly 40 years ago.

Martin Klose, of the Fords section, was charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree crime, and one count of sexual assault, a second-degree crime, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Klose was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick pending a pre-trial detention hearing.

On Aug. 2, the accuser gave a statement to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and Perth Amboy police saying she was sexually assaulted by Klose, a stepuncle, when she was about 4 or 5 years old, according to court papers.

The accuser reported the assault occurred while Klose was babysitting her and that it stopped when someone else arrived home, court papers say.

The accuser’s stepmother provided a police statement in which she said she learned of the sexual assault when the accuser was about 10 or 11 years old and went to talk to her, court papers say.

In a statement to authorities, Klose said he touched the accuser, court papers say.

This is the second time this summer Klose is facing criminal charges.

In July he was charged with luring a child online, after he allegedly offered cash in exchange for sex. He was charged with criminal attempted sexual assault and attempting to endanger the welfare of a child, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

In that case Klose was allegedly trying to set up a sexual encounter with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old girl online, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

The investigation into the 1984 incident is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Perth Amboy Detective Rosado at 732- 324-3872 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Stolte at 732-745-4045.

