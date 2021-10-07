Woodbridge police make second arrest in connection to June homicide

Woodbridge police arrested a second suspect Wednesday in connection to the death of a 33-year-old man near the Alegi Athletic Fields in early June.

Rickey Traynham, 26, of New Haven, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony murder, murder, first degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first degree robbery, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a large capacity magazine.

On June 8, Woodbridge police were called to Pease Road Playground and Alegi Athletic Fields, located at 160 Pease Road, after a jogger reported finding a dead body around 6 a.m. that morning. Police later identified the body as 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson of West Haven.

The death was ruled a homicide after police discovered gunshot wounds on Atkinson’s body.

Woodbridge police first arrested Jorden Rudel, 24, of Derby, on July 1 in connection to the homicide. Rudel remains in custody on a $2 million bond, on charges of felony murder, murder, first degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first degree robbery and second degree larceny.

The day before Atkinson’s body was found, Atkinson had traveled to the park with Rudel and Traynham, who robbed him, shot him multiple times and fled in his car, leaving him in the parking lot, according to Woodbridge police.

Traynham has been incarcerated since July 11, following his arrest by Woodbridge police and Connecticut State Police Central District Crime detectives for second degree larceny, for being in possession of Atkinson’s car. Traynham was arraigned on the additional charges Wednesday and is being held in lieu of a $2 million bond.

Eliza Fawcett can be reached at elfawcett@courant.com.