Woodbridge Restaurant Inspections: A Trio Of Taco Bells

WOODBRIDGE, VA — A trio of Taco Bells recorded violations during inspections from the Prince William Health District. The Taco Bell locations were the first routine restaurant inspections with violations this year, according to the health department.

Though some coronavirus restrictions continue to fluctuate around the state, health inspectors are returning to conduct many restaurant inspections in person. However, some visits, such as those for training purposes, can be conducted virtually.

Violations at restaurants typically focus on factors that can contribute to food contamination. The local health department can also perform a re-inspection to ensure that possible violations have been corrected.

For every observed violation, the inspector provides a specific corrective action that can be completed to rectify the violation. Sometimes these are simple, and violations can be corrected during the course of the inspection. Other violations are addressed later, and an inspector may conduct a follow-up inspection to ensure compliance.

Here are the most recent restaurant inspections from the Woodbridge area, according to the Prince William Health District.

Taco Bell #39039, 17380 Dumfries Rd Dumfries, VA 22026 Date inspected: Jan. 6 Total violations: 4 There is no person in charge with a valid Food Protection Manager Certification from an accredited agency recognized by the Conference for Food Protection. The food establishment does not have written procedures for cleaning up vomiting or diarrheal events that happen in the facility. The sign that notifies food employees to wash their hands is not on display in the restrooms. The backflow or backsiphonage prevention device installed on the at the mop sink has a "Y" valve installed to provide water to detergent dispensing system. Pressure against backsiphonage device will cause future failure.

Taco Bell #39091, 13880 Shoppers Best Way Woodbridge, VA 22192

Date inspected: Jan. 6 Total violations: 2 The food establishment does not have written procedures for cleaning up vomiting or diarrheal events that happen in the facility. Observed a "Y" valve to dispense floor cleaning chemicals after the backflow prevention device located at the mop sink faucet potentially causing pressure and failure of this device.

Taco Bell #39042, 1921 Daniel Stuart Sq Woodbridge, VA 22191

Date inspected: Jan. 6 Total violations: 4 The backflow or backsiphonage prevention device installed on the mop sink observed under pressure by "Y" valve installed to supply water through detergent measuring equipment. Ready to eat, commercially processed foods found in the prep unit not hot holding at the proper temperature. The sign that notifies food employees to wash their hands is missing from the bathrooms. The food establishment does not have written procedures for cleaning up vomiting or diarrheal events that happen in the facility.







This article originally appeared on the Woodbridge Patch