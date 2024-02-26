Woodbridge road closed after car crashes into power pole

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) said that a car crashed into a power pole in Woodbridge on Sunday evening.

PWCPD said in a post on the platform X at 7:15 p.m. that the crash happened in the area of Blackburn Road and Richmond Highway (Route 1).

No injuries were reported, but electric lines were downed.

Silver Spring road closed after crash, at least 3 being evaluated

Blackburn Road was closed due to the downed lines. PWCPD asked drivers to “use caution and follow police direction.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.