RAHWAY - A 22-year-old Woodbridge woman has been charged in connection with an August hit-and-run crash on St. Georges Avenue in which a 63-year-old city man died.

Chaylah McCray, 22, of the Avenel section of Woodbridge, has been charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, police said.

She was arrested and charged Jan. 2 after turning herself in at Rahway Police Headquarters.

McCray was identified following an investigation by the Rahway police, assisted by the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Linden, Elizabeth and Newark police.

Around 2:59 a.m. Aug. 29, Rahway police were notified about a person lying in the roadway in the area of St. Georges and West Inman avenues. When officers arrived, they found Jose Bonilla suffering from serious injuries. He was given medical treatment but had suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A witness reported a dark colored vehicle with tinted windows, believed to be a Nissan, had struck Bonilla and fled the scene. Police said the vehicle had possible damage to the front driver's-side bumper and possibly a broken front driver's-side window.

An investigation by Rahway police and the Union County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit located the vehicle, a Nissan Altima, in Elizabeth. The investigation also found McCray was the registered owner and was driving the vehicle on Aug. 29, 2022 when Bonilla was struck.

McCray reported her vehicle was stolen later in the day on Aug. 29.

McCray was charged with Bonilla's death on Dec. 29, 2022, police said.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Woodbridge woman charged in fatal Rahway hit-and-run