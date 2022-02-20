Woodbridge's COVID Case Numbers Continue To Fall

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — As of Friday, Feb. 18 Woodbridge's COVID case numbers had dropped by 10 percent, down to 153 new cases a week from 170 the week before.

"Things are getting better and we are moving in the right direction. Only a few weeks ago we averaged 1,800 cases a week over three weeks," said Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac.

However, a 65-year-old man who was a longtime Woodbridge police officer died of COVID this February, said McCormac. Stay tuned for more details about his death.

"Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers," said the mayor.

95 percent of all Woodbridge residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. There will be a vaccination clinic for children aged 5-11 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 and for those 12 and up from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, both at the Woodbridge Health Center.

This article originally appeared on the Woodbridge Patch