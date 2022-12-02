Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

A 17-year-old Woodburn High School student was struck and killed by a train Friday morning, according to Woodburn Police.

Police said the incident happened just before 8 a.m. The student was walking northbound on the railroad tracks along the Front Street overpass when a train struck the student from behind, according to police.

The 17-year-old junior was pronounced dead at the scene.

All intersections between the overpass and Young Street were closed from 8 to 11 a.m.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Woodburn High School student struck and killed by train