Woodburn spa still open after fines, investigations and reports of misconduct

A massage parlor in Woodburn remains open after the owner filed paperwork in June with the state to close amid investigations and reports to police by the mayor and a school board member of misconduct at the business.

No criminal charges were filed. Woodburn Police say they recommended charges to the Marion County District Attorney's Office for operating without a license and other offenses. The district attorney's office declined to press charges. The district attorney's office did not respond to requests for comment.

The spa was still accepting appointments as of Tuesday. Jeff Van Laanen, a compliance and licensing manager with the Oregon Board of Massage Therapists, said it isn't unnusual for massage parlors to stay open after investigations of alleged misconduct.

The Woodburn Police Department and the state licensing board for massage therapists investigated the Woodburn Spa for alleged prostitution and sex abuse after Anthony Medina, chair of the Woodburn school board, and Mayor Eric Swenson reported receiving illicit massages.

In police records and video interviews obtained by the Statesman Journal, both Swenson and Medina told the Woodburn Police Department earlier this year that they were inappropriately touched during separate massages.

Medina told police that things were “awkward” from the beginning of the massage. According to the police report, Medina said he was subjected to inappropriate touching for about 40 minutes. Swenson later told police that while the massage started off “normal,” it became inappropriate, so he ended the massage early.

Swenson admitted the touching was mutual before he stopped the massage, according to the reports. Both Swenson and Medina identified the same woman who gave them separate massages.

Laanen said this was also not the only time the Woodburn Spa has been investigated. In March, he investigated the facility because an anonymous caller claimed the business was involved in prostitution.

That investigation revealed the business did not have a permit to operate the facility. Two of the women there were also not licensed in Oregon as massage therapists.

The business was issued $17,000 in fines, according to a notice from the board, and the business was notified in July. As of Tuesday, the business has not paid the fine. The owner of the business also has massage parlors in Portland and Eugene.

“The Oregon board of massage therapy does not have a mechanism for shutting a business down, so the best that we can do as a regulatory agency is to issue fines for violations,” Laanen said. “We rely on the local governments to do their part.”

Lannen said he believes more should have been done.

“…operating a facility without a permit or performing a massage for compensation without a proper license or allowing another person to perform massage knowingly without a license, are all criminal,” Laanen said. “They're all misdemeanors and all of that information was forwarded to the Woodburn Police Department and their district attorney's office.”

According to Laanen, about 50% of complaints the board receives are related to illicit massage facilities or unlicensed practitioners.

“I get frustrated,” Laanen said. “We have 8,000 license holders and they're out there providing a service to the community in the health care setting to help people improve their health and they don't like the stigma that comes with these illegal facilities.”

Medina, the school board chair, said regardless of his personal experience, he wants to make sure the community is safe. He said he trusts that “Woodburn PD and all agencies involved did a thorough and complete investigation.”

“I want to encourage anyone who has had a similar experience to report it so we can keep our community safe," Medina said.

Swenson, who also serves on the school board, said he has similar feelings about the incidents. Swenson last month abrubtly ended his bid to run for Senate District 11. He said then that the decision was based on him deciding to run for another term as mayor. Medina is the Democratic nominee for House District 22 in November.

In an emailed statement, Swenson said he told the truth, although "unflattering," in order to protect the community against the business.

"Learning there was an investigation into a local massage business, I informed our city manager, city attorney and our police department about my experience,"Swenson said. "I accept responsibility and apologize for my initial role in this matter and accept the disappointment that some people rightly feel."

Dejania Oliver is the breaking news reporter for the Statesman Journal. Contact her at DAOliver@salem.gannett.com or follow on Twitter @DejaniaO.

