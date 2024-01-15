Woodbury County Dems move caucus site because of snow drifts on roof. See new location.

The Woodbury County Democratic Party announced Sunday a change in caucus location for Precincts 23 through 33 due to the impact of the weekend's storms.

Those who were planning to caucus at the Sergeant Bluff High School will have to relocate because snow drifts up to the roof are blocking some exits, the organization said in a Facebook post.

The new location for affected precincts is Sioux City West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., Sioux City.

There's a two-part system for finding where you need to be before 7 p.m. on Caucus Night:

First, find your regular voting precinct at the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

Then, find your caucus site on the Republican Party of Iowa's website.

Others with questions about the location change can contact county party chair Dave Dawson at 712-898-5804.

