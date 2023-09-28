Woodbury man, 18, faces felony charge for allegedly stealing $20,000 from Egg Roll Queen food truck

An 18-year-old Woodbury man faces charges for allegedly stealing $20,000 to $30,000 in cash from the popular Egg Roll Queen food truck, which had been parked in South St. Paul.

Frank Gums III was being held Wednesday at the Dakota County Jail in Hastings in lieu of $20,000 bail on a single county of felony theft.

According to charges filed by the Dakota County attorney’s office, the proprietor of the Egg Roll Queen called police on Sept. 13 to report that a man had opened the driver’s side door of her food truck and grabbed a backpack containing the previous month’s business proceeds, as well as two electronic boxes, jewelry and checkbooks belonging to her and the business. He then drove away in a red car.

The food truck is run by Mai Vang, who is well known on St. Paul’s East Side for her litter pick-ups and other community works. Vang, who lost most of her hearing 10 years ago without warning, gave up a career in the insurance field and switched to egg roll sales, which she was already accustomed to doing for her charitable fundraisers.

Surveillance video from neighboring businesses helped South St. Paul police officers track down the vehicle’s owner, who told them Gums had taken her car in late August and failed to return to it.

Police later determined that another woman who had been in the car at the time of the theft had been arrested by St. Paul police on a separate matter on Sept. 17. Gums informed an acquaintance he had watched the food truck for two hours and bought an egg roll before the theft, according to the charges. He had allegedly showed off bags of cash to a friend.

Officers tracked Gums’ phone on Friday to a St. Paul motel room, where they discovered both Gums and the woman, who attempted to escape the room by climbing out the window, according to the charges. The woman later told officers she had told him not to steal the backpack and she didn’t know where the money from the stolen bag had gone. Gums, who was arrested Saturday morning, acknowledged he had driven the car but denied being involved in the theft entirely, even after being confronted about the surveillance video.

By Wednesday evening, two news accounts of the arrest posted to the Egg Roll Queen’s Facebook page had drawn more than 100 comments and 800 likes, or shows of appreciation, with many customers expressing outrage at the crime.

“It’s sad that they haven’t recovered the money yet, but I’m happy to see this,” wrote the business proprietors on Facebook. “Thank you everyone for your prayers & support!”

Efforts to reach Gums for comment through the jail on Wednesday were unsuccessful. His next court date is set for Oct. 19 at the Dakota County Courthouse in Hastings.

