Woodbury man, 21, shot dead in city park

WOODBURY - A juvenile is accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old man here.

The youth, whose name was not released due to his age, allegedly killed Ti'jere Jackson during a late-night incident at Wing-Dickerson Park, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim was found slain at the park on Carpenter Street around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Jackson, a former football player at Woodbury High School, had been shot once in the chest.

A GoFundMe campaign, seeking donations for Jackson's funeral, describes the homicide victim as a "beloved son, brother and uncle."

"He was a bright light in our lives and we are deeply saddened by this tragedy," says the appeal, which was organized by a family member.

The campaign had raised more than $3,000 by Monday afternoon.

Two other suspects,, including one who allegedly pointed a gun at police, also face charges in connection to the case, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Investigators determined the suspected killer was a juvenile, then stopped a vehicle in Woodbury Heights that was carrying the youth around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The car's driver, 20-year-old James Workman of Barrington, allegedly pointed a gun at officers during the traffic stop.

Workman was arrested, as was the juvenile homicide suspect.

Workman is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer by pointing a firearm.

He's also accused of multiple weapons offenses, including possession of a ghost gun and possession of a gun with hollow-point ammunition.

An additional individual, 18-year-old Amante Black-Thompson of Woodbury is charged with criminal attempted robbery.

The charges are only allegations. No one has been convicted in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Jordan Plitt at 856-384-5583 or Woodbury Police Detective/Corporal Nick Cacciola at 609-221-6721.

Information can also be e-mailed to tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

