Woodbury Man Accused Of Killing Wife Asks Judge To Nix Confession

WOODBURY, MN — A Woodbury man charged with fatally stabbing his wife last summer is asking a judge to void a confession he made to police after he was arrested in Wisconsin, according to multiple reports.

McKinley Phillips, 40, was charged with murder after police alleged he stabbed and killed 42-year-old Shavon Phillips on June 25, 2021, at their home on Steepleview Road.

Officers were called to the home that day to perform a wellness check, and police allege Phillips told the caller he had killed his wife, as previously reported. The caller, Phillips’ mother, also warned there were multiple children in the house, police said.

Shavon Phillips’ body was found in the basement with multiple stab wounds, police said. Six children, between 5 and 15 years old, exited the home after officers arrived at the home, police said.

McKinley Phillips was arrested June 26 after he was found on a bus traveling through Wisconsin, police said.

Police allege Phillips confessed to stabbing and killing his wife because he thought she was cheating on him. Police also alleged Phillips admitted to killing her while the children were upstairs.



McKinley Phillips is now trying to get a Washington County judge to throw out that confession because he was not fully advised that an attorney who is licensed to practice in Minnesota would “immediately be available to him” during his interview with Woodbury police in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.



Washington County prosecutors must respond to Phillips’ request by April 1, according to the report. He is due to next appear in court May 6.

A Washington County judge had initially scheduled Phillips’ trial to start on April 11, 2022.

