Woodbury man accused of using rifle to rob stores in Mall of America

A Woodbury man is accused of using a rifle to steal items from two stores in the Mall of America in Bloomington last week.

Cartier Troy Alexander, 28, was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison. Alexander, who remains in custody, is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday.

Bloomington police were dispatched Friday afternoon to the Lids apparel store on the Mall of America’s third level, where they learned mall security officers had apprehended a man carrying a rifle. The man was later identified as Alexander, according to the criminal complaint.

Bloomington police inspected the rifle and found it was loaded with a round in the chamber, the complaint said. They also recovered a bag of clothing from Lids that Alexander allegedly carried out of the store.

Lids employees told the officers that Alexander had walked into their store carrying the rifle and told them to put several sports jerseys into a bag. Alexander then carried the bag out of the store, telling the employees “not to worry about payment while he had the rifle at his side,” according to the complaint.

Although Alexander never pointed the rifle at the employees, they told police they “were extremely fearful,” with one adding that he “felt he had to do whatever (Alexander) told him to do,” the complaint said.

Mall security officers told police Alexander had earlier robbed a kiosk in the same manner, grabbing an item and walking away while carrying the rifle. A kiosk employee said “he saw the rifle and didn’t want to cause further problems by trying to stop him,” the complaint said.

After being arrested and advised of his Miranda rights, Alexander allegedly admitted to police that he took items from Lids and from the kiosk without paying for them while carrying the rifle.

