Woodbury man charged with child pornography possession

Jul. 23—A 34-year-old Woodbury man who authorities say had hundreds of files of child pornography on his Google account was charged with eight felonies on Friday.

William Glenn Pinckney had pictures of children as young as four years old engaged in sexual acts, according to the criminal complaint.

He was charged Friday in Washington County District Court with eight felonies for possession of child pornography, according to a press release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

In May, investigators at the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a man using a Google account to store child pornography.

The BCA leads the task force, which found hundreds of files of child pornography on devices at Pinckney's house during a July 22 search warrant. Each file had a different child victim, according to the BCA.

Authorities ask the public to report all suspicious online activity involving children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline or call 1-800-THE-LOST, (800) 843-5678.