Woodbury man charged with possession of child pornography

Oct. 29—A Woodbury man on probation for possession of child pornography in Hennepin County, was arrested again this week and charged with allegedly possessing pornographic videos of young girls.

Michael Flynn, 29, was charged Friday in Washington County District Court with four felony counts of possessing pornographic work.

Authorities allege that Flynn used a file-sharing computer network to download child pornography and viewed videos and images depicting graphic sexual activity between preteen girls and adult males.

A file found on one of Flynn's computers was an image depicting a young girl engaging in a sexual act with a dog, according to the criminal complaint.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office detective notified the Woodbury Public Safety Department on Oct. 20 that a Woodbury resident was "actively sharing child pornography via a Peer-to-Peer file-sharing network called Bit Torrent," the complaint states.

"Of the files downloaded from (his) IP address, 469 were identified as containing images of child sexual abuse," the complaint states. "The files were submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which identified 127 files that contained a known child victim, 316 recognized files and 26 unrecognized files."

Detectives determined that the IP address was registered to a Comcast account located at Flynn's house in the 3400 block of Juliet Drive in Woodbury.

During a predatory offender registry compliance check at the address in July, officers confirmed that Flynn was residing at the address. He was convicted of four counts of possession of child pornography on May 27, 2021, in a Hennepin County case, according to the complaint.

Officers executed a search warrant at his house on Thursday and arrested him. Numerous electronics devices were seized as evidence and are pending review by investigators, the complaint states.

Flynn admitted to officers "it was wrong to download and view child pornography, and he asked if he could plead guilty and save everyone time," the complaint states.

He is currently in custody in the Washington County Jail in Stillwater.