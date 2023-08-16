Woodbury man faces prison term, restitution demand after tax crimes

CAMDEN - A Woodbury man has received an 18-month prison term for trying to dupe the IRS.

Adam Baals Jr., 67, also must pay restitution of almost $325,000, a court record says.

Baals was charged in October 2021 with failing to report income of about $475,000 on federal tax returns for 2014 and 2015. That allowed him to avoid almost $124,000 in federal income taxes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

The federal prosecutor’s office alleged Baals concealed income obtained as the owner of Fidelity Estate Planning LLC and as president of Senior Marketing Group.

Adam Baals reached plea agreement

He also was accused of giving false information while applying for a taxpayer-relief program offered by the IRS.

Baals admitted guilt in December 2022 to separate counts of filing a false income tax return and tax evasion.

His sentence, imposed by U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler in Camden, also requires Baals to serve two years on supervised release.

Under a plea deal, the Justice Department agreed not to bring additional charges for alleged tax evasion from 2002 to 2006 and for filing false returns from 2012 through 2015.

Baals also was required to file amended personal returns for 2013 through 2016, and to pay all taxes and any penalties owned on those returns and for tax years 2002 through 2006, a court record shows.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Adam Baals of Woodbury sentenced to prison term for tax offenses